Scott Kreutter Claims 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP

With a third-place finish in the final round of the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP Racing Fuels, Cowlesville, NY’s Scott Kreutter picks up the 2022 TQ Midget series title.

Kreutter’s final point tally was only three points more than Tim Buckwalter, who took the point lead after the Atlantic City Indoor Race.

Kreutter noted that the trophy, the Ted Christopher Memorial Cup, was particularly meaningful to him since the car he drove was the same one Christopher drove to victory in his final Series race prior to his untimely passing.

Brett Bieber claimed the Action Track USA Slingshot Series Championship with 285 points. Scott Neary was second in the Slingshot points standings tied with Jared Silfee, both at a 270 point total.

Jonathan Keister was the Champ Kart Series Champion with 265 points.

TQ Midget Points

Position Car # Name Total Points 1 49 Scott Kreutter 303 2 74 Tim Buckwalter 300 3 93 Ryan Bartlett 267 4 48 Briggs Danner 243 5 1B Joe Bailey 242 6 16 Anthony Sesely 242 7 57 Andy Jankiowak 241 8 2 Matt Janisch 230 9 54 Tommy Catalano 227 10 98 Matthew Roselli 210

Slingshots

Position Car # Name Total Points 1 32 Brett Bieber 285 2 1 Jared Silfee 270 3 5s Scott Neary 270 4 97 Matthew Mertz 230 5 0 Louden Reimert 205 6 29 Alex Reinsmith 166 7 66x Cody Kline 160 8 68 James Benz 154 9 46 Michael Lapicki 135 10 173 Cody Bleau 134

Champ Karts

Position Car # Name Total Points 1 12 Jonathan Keister 265 2 193 Missy Bootes 216 3 88 Logan Crisafulli 192 4 98 Tyler Brown 186 5 26 Mike Perry 185 6 12 Chase Keister 166 7 28 Dustin Gagne 145 8 364 Ron Milford Jr 135 9 33 Chris Natoli 134 10 505 Seth Whitney 131

AARN PR