Naveh Talor will be a DF1 Racing Tiger in the 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 season

Naveh Talor has found a new home for his 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series campaign. The Israeli is set to join DF1 Racing from Austria to chase the EuroNASCAR 2 title. Talor will share the #22 Chevrolet Camaro with Nicolo Rocca, who’s going to hunt for the title in EuroNASCAR PRO, making DF1 Racing a strong candidate for the Teams Championship in 2022.



Talor entered the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019 and earned two top-10 results in his debut season. In 2021, the 20-year-old became a real title contender with two top-5 and seven top-10 finishes, finishing third in points. Talor made his first visit to Victory Lane at Circuit Zolder after a tremendous race against Vladimiros Tziortzis and is eager to add more wins to his NASCAR resume.



“I’m happy that DF1 Racing gave me the chance to race for the team and I want to thank Gudrun Strouhal and Norbert Walchhofer as well as the sponsor Grapos Soft Drinks for their trust in me,” said Talor. “The team has shown in the previous years that they work very professionally. My goal is to score more wins and fight for the EuroNASCAR 2 title. This will be my third season so the tracks are no longer new to me. The experience I gathered by now should be an advantage this season. Together with Nicolo, who is very experienced, and the team, I’m sure we will have a very successful season.”



DF1 Racing belongs among the most storied teams in the history of EuroNASCAR. Their 2014 win on oval under the rain with Mathias Lauda will always have a place in the history books. In 2019, the Austrian organization got their first drivers’ title by winning the EuroNASCAR 2 championship and the Rookie Trophy. In 2020, the Austrian powerhouse also won the Junior Trophy. With Rocca and Talor confirmed for the 2022 NWES season, DF1 Racing is poised to add some more hardware to the trophy room.



“Following the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese calendar, I hope that Naveh and Nicolo will work together at the tracks like yin and yang – with that I mean like a unit,” said DF1 Racing’s Head of Motorsports Norbert Walchhofer. “I’m sure that they are the types of drivers that will complement each other and strengthen the might of the Tiger family of DF1 Racing.”



The Austrian organization is set to open the season on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

