Friday, Mar 11

Virtual Inventory via CV Showroom Helps Solve Low On-lot Commercial Inventory Problem

Racing News
Friday, Mar 11 29
Virtual Inventory via CV Showroom Helps Solve Low On-lot Commercial Inventory Problem

Work Truck Solutions® today announced CV Showroom™ to help dealers serve their business customers despite record low inventory levels. With today’s inventory challenges, dealerships cannot depend on having upfitted vehicles on their lot. However, it’s critical that they have the ability to show commercial vehicle shoppers, in an online format, the variety of finished vehicles available for their specific business needs. 

Said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help our dealers and CV Showroom is another mile marker on our track record of doing so.” By analyzing historical data, such as average days to turn and prior sales volume of specific upfit configurations, Work Truck Solutions will make recommendations for virtual inventory. Dealers can then review the suggestions and tag which ones they want to show, helping them land on a virtual inventory showroom that offers the vehicles most likely to appeal to their customers. 

Added Schifferle, “CV Showroom provides a way to display vehicle configurations, including details of the chassis and upfits, that have historically been best sellers, providing a path to efficiently get customers into our EZOrder process and complete the sale. CV Showroom helps our commercial vehicle dealers and they in turn help their customers - it truly benefits all parties.”

As an added benefit, the display of body manufacturers and configuration specs contribute significant content to a dealership’s website. And this content, especially with low on-lot inventory levels, offers tremendous SEO value.     

Work Truck Solutions has selected a group of dealers to pilot CV Showroom, and plans to make this service available to all their customers in May.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Apple lands new feature documentary about Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton Flex-Box and DragonSpeed Launch 'Support Ukraine' Challenge at Sebring »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.