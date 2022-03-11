Alberto Naska to enter the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with CAAL Racing

Racecar driver and content creator Alberto “Naska” Fontana presented today in Milan his 2022 racing campaign. The Italian will make his NASCAR debut in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with CAAL Racing, driving the #88 Chevrolet Camaro in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. The 31-year-old will compete for the Rookie Trophy as well as for the overall classification, sharing the car with 2021 Legend Trophy winner Max Lanza.



With its Pure Racing spirit, its unique openness and accessibility for competitors and fans, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is the perfect place for Naska to take the next step in his auto racing career. His story perfectly reflects the character of the championship.



After approaching the motorsports world as a video maker and commentator, the Turin-native followed his passion and made his way initially into motorbike racing and subsequently in car racing thanks to his dedication, talent and powerful ability as a communicator. At 31 years of age, Naska is now one of the most successful content creators in Italy and a promising racecar driver, boasting wins in single seaters and Legend Cars. His passionate fans will be delighted by the opportunity to cheer for him and meet him at all EuroNASCAR events.



“I’m really proud to be able to race in such a prestigious and important championship as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, because this marks a key moment in my auto racing career,” said Naska. “Moreover, with this car it was love at first sight, because it represents the pure essence of driving. No aids, no electronics, no frills. H-pattern gearbox, classic heel-and-toe technique and let the best driver win. The competition level is very high and it will be tough to stay out front, but with a great team like CAAL Racing, I have everything I need to do well. I can’t wait to get started!”



CAAL Racing is one of the most successful teams in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. With two EuroNASCAR PRO titles, three Junior trophies, one Challenger Trophy, one Legend Trophy, three Lady trophies and a total of 38 race wins, the Italian team is missing only the Rookie Trophy and the EuroNASCAR 2 title to complete a sweep of everything there is to conquer at an individual level in NWES. Alberto Naska could be the ideal candidate to bring the Rookie Trophy to the Canneori family’s organization and potentially contend for the biggest prize as well.



“We are very happy to welcome Alberto in our team. He showed talent and a great will to learn in all the tests we’ve completed so far,” said CAAL Racing Team Manager Luca Canneori. “He really impressed us for how quickly he adapted to the car and I believe he will be able to battle for the top spots from the get-go.”



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will begin on May 14-15 at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR