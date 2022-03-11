Get ready for the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout

The callout portion for the first round of the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race will now take place at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday at the Top Eliminator Club at Gainesville Raceway.

Steve Torrence will make the first selection to call out his opening-round opponent, getting his choice of the seven other drivers. Brittany Force would get the next pick if she were not called out by Torrence, followed by Mike Salinas until all first-round matchups are set. Other participants include Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Leah Pruett, Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon.

The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will take place on Saturday, March 12.

PEP BOYS NHRA TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT FULL SCHEDULE (ET):

Friday, March 11:

12:15 PM - Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout first-round selections at Top Eliminator Club. Steve Torrence gets first selection, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until all matchups are set.

Saturday, March 12

10:00 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout autograph session at the Pep Boys midway display

11:30 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout opening ceremonies

11:45 AM – First round for Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout

12:00 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout for round two. This will be conducted at the top end. The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the first round earns the right to select their semifinal opponent.

3:15 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout final round

