Thursday, Mar 10

Get ready for the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 10 20
Get ready for the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout

The callout portion for the first round of the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race will now take place at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday at the Top Eliminator Club at Gainesville Raceway.

 

Steve Torrence will make the first selection to call out his opening-round opponent, getting his choice of the seven other drivers. Brittany Force would get the next pick if she were not called out by Torrence, followed by Mike Salinas until all first-round matchups are set. Other participants include Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Leah Pruett, Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon.

 

The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will take place on Saturday, March 12.

 

PEP BOYS NHRA TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT FULL SCHEDULE (ET):

 

Friday, March 11:

12:15 PM - Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout first-round selections at Top Eliminator Club. Steve Torrence gets first selection, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until all matchups are set.

 

Saturday, March 12

10:00 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout autograph session at the Pep Boys midway display

11:30 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout opening ceremonies 

11:45 AM – First round for Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout 

12:00 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout for round two. This will be conducted at the top end. The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the first round earns the right to select their semifinal opponent.

3:15 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout final round

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Amber Balcaen and Rette Jones Racing Set for Phoenix ARCA Rumble Mission Volusia Half-Mile I Rescheduled for Saturday, March 12 due to Weather »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.