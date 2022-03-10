Parker Chase Rides Momentum to Phoenix Raceway

21-year-old Parker Chase is still feeling the Daytona vibes that left him with a career-best second-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series.



But those vibes will have to subside this week as Chase returns to ARCA Menards Series action at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway where the Venturini Motorsports driver will seek his first career victory in Friday night’s General Tire 150.



Since Daytona, Chase has celebrated his 21st birthday on February 22 and doesn’t mind utilizing his Phoenix debut as an opportunity to score a late birthday gift in the form of his first ARCA trophy and continue a dominant presence for his Venturini Motorsports team.



“I am really feeling optimistic about Phoenix this weekend,” said Chase. “Of course, the Daytona performance was an incredible feeling. I’m bummed that we did not win the race, but I am not going to complain about finishing second either. It really kicked off the season in a positive way.



“The cars that the Venturini Motorsports team is bringing to the track continue to keep getting me more and more excited about the opportunity to chase victories in ARCA.”



Chase returns to Phoenix hoping to improve on a solid 13th place finish in his lone ARCA Menards Series West debut last November. This weekend, he looks to apply the experience to continue his string of seven consecutive top-10 finishes circling back to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course in 2020.



Friday’s practice speeds will also set the starting lineup for the second ARCA Menards Series race of the season.



“I am a quick learner and I think that’s because of the hard work that the Venturini Motorsports team puts into these race cars,” added Chase. “We have one hour to get a good balance on our No. 15 Vertical Bridge Toyota and then focus forward on the 150 laps later in the day.



“It would be a good day to come away with Phoenix with another top-five finish in the books. A win would be incredible, but a top-five would keep the momentum rolling for our team heading into the next ARCA race at Talladega in April.”



Following Phoenix, Chase will shift his attention to the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series (IMPC) at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway beginning March 16th.



“I’m hoping that all that experience will continue to be beneficial as the 2022 season marches on – including at Phoenix Raceway this weekend and then getting to return to IMSA competition at Sebring next weekend.”



In IMPC competition, Chase drives the No. 98 Elantra N TCR for Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) with Curb Agajanian.



Following Sebring, Chase will return to the NASCAR scene at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Mar. 26, 2022, for his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Toyota Supra.



The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the second of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Fri., March 11 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The green flag will wave later in the afternoon shortly after 5:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FloRacing with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) managing the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (MT).



Parker Chase PR