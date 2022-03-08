Celebrating International Women’s Day the IMSA Way

Emily Nash, Senior Manager, Track Marketing and Promotions: Starting as an IMSA intern in 2012, Nash has been with the company for a decade, primarily in Marketing but also spending some time in International Business Development.
A major in event management at the University of Central Florida, her current role has her doing just that. She works with every track promoter to schedule anything that’s “fan-facing,” including autograph sessions, grid walks, fan forums, pit tours, track signage, prerace and postrace ceremonies detailed down to the second, even the popular transporter parade that will take place next week in downtown Sebring to ramp up excitement for the iconic 12-hour race.
She said her team of six or seven people enter race weekend with a plan for each activity but knowing how quickly things can change with weather and other unexpected variables, backup plans are always in place.
“I always say we’re on a swivel and we’re ready to pivot if and when something needs to change,” Nash says.
Her greatest satisfaction comes when the preparation efforts come off as planned – or as close as possible.
“It’s really nice to put all the planning into it and go and execute and hit your marks and have happy teammates that are excited to be there,” Nash says. “And then you’re also satisfying the client or the promoter or the fans that are there and see your work come to fruition and go as planned and have a positive impact on the race weekend.”
Hanna Kabat and Jennifer Gray, Pit Lane Officials: While not fulltime IMSA employees, Kabat and Gray are part of the “weekend warriors” who fill many vital roles at events. Kabat is in her second season as a pit lane official, Gray is a rookie in 2022. They make up half the women on this year’s pit lane staff.
As with many pit lane officials, both women were recruited by Johnny Knotts, IMSA Pit Lane Supervisor.
“He talked me into coming aboard,” says Kabat, a senior studying art education at the University of Green Bay who met Knotts while she worked as a security officer at Road America in Wisconsin. “He said, ‘I think you’d be a really great part of the team.’
“It was an opportunity that I wasn’t really expecting or anticipating,” she continues, “but I’m so glad that I took this opportunity and that I got the opportunity, because it turned out to be something that I love and it is a passion for me now.”
Gray grew up near a dirt track and has been a fan since childhood. “If it takes racing fuel, I love it!” she admits.
She also admitted to being nervous working her first race, the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, but knew that her training and support from fellow pit officials would carry her through. She’s proud to be counted among the growing number of women at IMSA.
“It speaks to the culture of IMSA that they are supportive of that,” Gray says. “It’s not just there are token females here and there. Women are actively promoted within the organization; I have seen that. I feel like this is hopefully just the beginning and we’ll see where it leads. I’m excited.”
Kabat credits the women who preceded her for paving the way and making things easier for those like her who have followed. She also points to a sisterhood of support that runs throughout the paddock.
“We have kind of this awesome camaraderie among all of us (women) in the paddock,” Kabat explains. “Once we get to know each other, we see each other working together. At the end of the day, they’re there because of their passion and what they want to do, too. It’s really awesome to see these women stepping into these non-conventional roles in racing.”
