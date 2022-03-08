INFINITI Partners with Waze to Celebrate Women in Honor of International Women’s Day

The road to a better tomorrow should honor those who’ve helped to pave the way.

INFINITI and Waze today announce a unique partnership, “Pave It Forward,” that highlights pioneering women who’ve helped pave the way to a better tomorrow.

Beginning March 8, International Women’s Day, and continuing throughout Women’s History Month in March, “Pave it Forward” will spotlight women-owned businesses and historical landmarks in 14 North American cities to acknowledge the women who are change-makers in their communities. Waze users will see highlighted pins on the Waze Map of participating women-owned businesses in their area, while historical landmarks, selected in consultation with the National Women’s History Museum, will pop up while drivers search for their next destination. The selected cities include Philadelphia; New York City; Washington D.C.; Boston; Chicago; Miami; Tampa; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Nashville; Vancouver, B.C.; and Toronto.

“INFINITI’s mission as a human-centric brand is to celebrate those who dare to be different and challenge convention. ‘Pave it Forward’ uplifts the women who made a positive change in their communities and strive for progress,” said Shelley Pratt, Director of Marketing, Communications and Media, INFINITI USA. “What better way to celebrate the women that shaped our history and to discover female-owned businesses that drive our communities forward — just by using Waze on our daily commute.”

During the “Pave It Forward” campaign, Waze users can also change their car icon to the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60, which was specifically built with busy lifestyles in mind. The all-new INFINITI QX60 features on every grade a 12.3-inch touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility and USB-based Android Auto to display the new Waze features on a crystal-clear, high-definition display. Standard leather-appointed seating in the first and second rows, a panoramic moonroof, power liftgate, and rear parking sensors help create a serene interior that allows owners to #ConquerLifeInStyle.

“Community is central to everything we do at Waze, so it is an exciting opportunity to partner with INFINITI to celebrate the local women who are keeping their communities moving,” said Suzie Reider, Chief Revenue Officer, Waze. “In highlighting these women-owned businesses and historical landmarks, we can bring more awareness, helping increase the number of navigations to each location. At Waze, we work with volunteers around the globe to make sure drivers have the most up to date information for their trips, and it is important to us that we celebrate the local businesses that are essential to every community.”

“It’s been an honor working with INFINITI and Waze to identify the landmarks that have made and are making history,” said Susan Whiting, Board Chair of the National Women’s History Museum. “We’re excited that drivers and passengers across North America will be exposed to some of the countless contributions and accomplishments women have made throughout history. This type of innovative partnership is what drives the National Women’s History Museum and its quest to ensure women’s history is everyone’s history.”