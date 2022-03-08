Driven Racing Oil Launches New Content-Driven Partnership Program

Driven Racing Oil, an industry-leading manufacturer of performance oils and lubricants, has announced the launch of a brand-new partnership program intended to create new relationships with racers and enthusiasts as well as generate additional content.
Driven Racing Oil is seeking to build a team of grassroots motorsports athletes, enthusiasts, and content creators to represent Driven Racing Oil professionally and be positive influences in their respective industries. The new partnership program focuses on value outside of racing results and championships, rewarding racers and content creators involved in their communities and actively promoting their sport along with the Driven Racing Oil brand.
The multi-level partnership program evaluates athletes and creators based on their marketing and promotional abilities and efforts. Driven Racing Oil will analyze social media content, follower engagement, creativity and personal branding, with every submission analyzed on a case-by-case basis.
“As racers and enthusiasts ourselves, the Driven Racing Oil team wanted to build a program we could get excited about,” said Driven Racing Oil Director of Sales and New Business Development, Kyle Fickler. “This new program allows us to open up opportunities to everyone - even the little guy – and that means a lot to our team.”
Driven Racing Oil takes pride in its illustrious history and roots in racing and is looking forward to expanding its support into new segments at all levels. To apply, visit the Driven Racing Oil website here.
