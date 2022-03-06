High Wind Cancels ASCS Southwest At Cocopah Speedway

Trying to get Night 2 of the season off the ground, the ASCS Southwest Region was looking at the literal side of that at Cocopah Speedway.

With the wind howling, the decision was made to call off Saturday’s racing action. The decision was made between track and series officials for the safety of the teams, as well as everyone in attendance getting sandblasted. Officials did try to push the program start time back but saw no improvement.

The next outing for the ASCS Southwest Region will be back at Cocopah Speedway on Friday, April 1, and Barona Speedway Park in Ramona, Cali. on Saturday, April 2.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).