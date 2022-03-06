Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Cars & Coffee Returns April 9 External

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announces the return of Cars & Coffee on Saturday, April 9 from 8–11 a.m. (ET) in the East Lot of the Museum, located inside the Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval.

The popular cruise-in gathering of motoring aficionados, which averaged nearly 500 historic, custom, and high-performance two- and four-wheel vehicles each event in 2021, is set to return to its “second Saturday of the month” this year.

“We are excited for the return of Cars & Coffee at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum,” said Jason Vansickle, Vice President of Curation and Education. “The event has become a staple of the Indianapolis automotive community, attracting a variety of great vehicles. We hope visitors make a day of it and explore the Museum, especially our new exhibitions this year, ‘Traditions’ and ‘IN-Focus’.”

Admission to the family-friendly Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Cars & Coffee events is free for participants and the public, though all attendees are encouraged to donate to the Museum at the event or purchase a membership. As a non-profit organization, the Museum relies on the generosity of members, visitors, sponsors, and donors to maintain its vast collection, create new and exciting exhibits and events, and invest in the future of the Museum.

This year, complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided by Founders Grounds and Jack’s Donuts , respectively.

Cars & Coffee participants and visitors must enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grounds via Gate 2, the four-lane tunnel on 16th Street. Once through the tunnel, participants will be directed to turn right and park in the Museum’s East Lot, while visitors without a participating car should park in the Museum’s daily visitor parking lots.

The Museum will be open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. during the event. Tickets to the Museum are free for members, $15/Adults, $14/Seniors, $8/Youth (ages 6-15), and Free/Children (ages 5 & under).