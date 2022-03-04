Making Tracks – Tires Are Only the Beginning for Jackson

“Someone who was doing some work with us asked, ‘Who are your competitors?’ and I really almost have to break that out into a variety of companies,’’ said Darrell Jackson, president and CEO of Jackson Motorsports and Marketing Events.

“There’s not someone exactly like us in all scopes.

“It took a lot of explaining in the beginning,’’ Jackson continued. “How are you a race tire distributor and a marketing company at the same time? And that was the part that was one of the hardest parts internally for me was I did not want two different cultures here.

“We needed to have the marketing side, but we also have the motorsports marketing and race tire distributor piece of it. So, we decided, let’s grow the race tire distributorship doing more than race tires. Short of installation, we try to be a one-stop shop for most of our customers.”

Being so eclectic is a source of pride for this family business. The motorsports component was a later addition.

Jackson’s father, Larry, a former Ford Motor Company employee, founded the company in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1987 primarily doing marketing, communications and product launches.

“His focus in Greenville was really to get a marketing agency going and we had to have a lot of dinner table conversations to talk him into doing this motorsports thing,” Darrell Jackson said. “Fortunately for us, it’s been a success and I’m very thankful he was even willing to give it a shot and try it.”

In many ways, it represented coming full circle both from a business standpoint and the bond between father and son. The vision acumen clearly was multigenerational.

“I was working for a sporting goods store, and my father said there was an opportunity for a courier position and asked me if I would like to come interview,’’ Darrell recalled of his first chance to work for his dad’s growing company, 30 years ago.