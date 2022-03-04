Progressive AFT and KTM North America Renew Official Partnership for 2022

Progressive American Flat Track and KTM North America are proud to announce that KTM will again be an Official OEM Partner of Progressive AFT for the 2022 season.

Since its inaugural season of factory participation in 2019, KTM, led by the Red Bull KTM Factory Race Team, has been a genuine force in the hotly contested Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. Last season, KTM 450 SX-F-mounted riders accounted for a full eight of the 16 available Main Event wins and placed second and third in the championship fight.

KTM is set up for another huge season in ‘22, as back-to-back championship runner-up Max Whale will be joined on the factory squad by 2021 Progressive AFT Rookie of the Year Kody Kopp.

Equally exciting, KTM will support an initiative by Wally Brown Racing to develop a Mission Production Twins racer based around the KTM 890 Duke and piloted by ‘20 class champion James Rispoli.

KTM will back up its ever-increasing paddock presence with a scaled-up contingency program, which will jump up by more than $200,000 to reach a potential payout of $537,200 across all three Progressive AFT classes in 2022.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Progressive AFT for 2022, and to build on our engagement with the Flat Track community,” said Meg Argubright, Motorsports Marketing Manager, KTM North America, Inc. “KTM has had strong showing on the track, and we are excited to foster the growth in the series by supporting the organization and its racers with increased contingency.”

Fans can get up close and personal with KTM’s versatile line-up of street motorcycles when the KTM RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO TOUR joins the ‘22 series opening Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week at Volusia Speedway Park on March 10-11.

Registration will be open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. both days, first come, first served. To participate, you must be an experienced rider at least 21 years old with proper riding attire and a government issued ID including a motorcycle endorsement. Riders between 21 and 24 can only ride motorcycles 500cc and under, while those 25 years or older are eligible to demo motorcycles 690cc and up.

For more information on KTM's RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO TOUR visit www.ktm.com.

You can secure your tickets to the 2022 Progressive AFT season opener now by visiting https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event. The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.