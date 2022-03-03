Lucas Oil and NHRA partner for free entry raffle for racers

Lucas Oil and NHRA have partnered together to offer an exciting incentive for racers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which is home to the best and most decorated sportsman competitors in drag racing.

Racers at all NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events will have the opportunity to win a free entry at the race. After entering an event, competitors can meet with the onsite Lucas Oil representative to pick up an event decal and be automatically entered in the raffle at each event to earn a free entry.

The event-specific racer decals are a new addition to the Lucas Oil Drag Series in 2022 and will be available for competitors at all divisional and regional events.

"We at Lucas Oil are constantly looking at ways to help out the grassroots racer,” Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing Brandon Bernstein said. “We feel this new promotion for the division racers will be fun and give back to the racer community. The raffle system in place gives everyone a chance to win and we have some pretty cool one-off decals to collect.”

Racers are also welcome to join the Lucas Oil contingency program. Lucas Oil is one of many partners in the NHRA contingency program, which is the largest and most successful grassroots marketing partnership in motorsports.

“It’s so exciting to see companies like Lucas Oil offering initiatives like raffles for a free entry and event decals. Lucas Oil has always shown an incredible commitment to sportsman racers and is constantly thinking of new ways to give back,” NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager Sara Walker said. “There is a long and storied tradition for competitors to collect race decals at NHRA national events, and it’s great to now provide this same meaningful opportunity to sportsman racers competing at divisional and regional events. This new initiative also offers another big benefit for the thousands of sportsman racers already involved in our contingency program.”

The free entry raffle from Lucas Oil and NHRA’s strong contingency program are exciting developments in what’s already shaping up to be a thrilling 2022 campaign in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

The season started earlier this month and will continue through November, offering standout racing for competitors and fans at top facilities throughout the country. In all, 47 divisional and regional events will take place, including races that were recently added at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago and Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif.

The stop in Chicago is an addition to the Division 3 schedule, while the race at Famoso will be a thrilling doubleheader event. The race at Las Vegas in April has also been made into a doubleheader event, which have been a popular draw for drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. In addition to those races, doubleheader events will also take place in 2022 at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka; Texas Motorplex in Dallas; World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis; Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix; and Yellowstone Dragstrip in Acton, Mont.

NHRA also previously announced it will stream 30 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional races on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2022 racing season. All 22 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events this year can also be viewed on NHRA.tv and is available for $139.99 for the entire season or $21.99 per national event.

Free coverage of NHRA divisional races will include action from all seven NHRA divisions throughout the course of the 2022 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season. To watch the select divisional races for free, fans simply need to sign up for a complimentary account on NHRA.tv.

To view the entire 2022 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

(Courtesy of NHEA communications)