Cometic Gasket, Inc. Returns as Official Gasket of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track is proud to confirm that Cometic Gasket, Inc., will be the Official Gasket of Progressive AFT for an eighth consecutive season.

Cometic has grown from its humble origins in a 1,500-square foot facility to become a global leader in its field. While still a wholly owned and operated family business, Cometic develops and produces some of the most advanced and innovative gasket and engine sealing solutions available in its cutting-edge 70,000-square foot R&D and manufacturing center in Concord, Ohio. Through the use of forward-thinking materials science and manufacturing techniques, Cometic products ensure superior performance across a wide range of engine sizes and types.

“Cometic Gasket and Progressive American Flat Track have become synonymous, and we’re proud to continue as the Official Gasket of AFT in 2022,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket, Inc. “Powersports has been interwoven in the fabric of our organization since it was founded in 1989. At same time, we’ve supported the series’ teams and riders for decades. We’re eager to get the season started and see some of the most fearless athletes in the world battle it out bar-to-bar for the 2022 championship.”

A standout performer under even the most challenging conditions, Cometic products have excelled across a range of motorsports – including Progressive American Flat Track, American Hillclimb, and NASCAR – dating back to its inception in the late 1980s.

“We’re excited to once again partner with Cometic Gasket,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “The company has a proud history in motorsports and has been an unwavering supporter of Progressive AFT and the flat track community as a whole for years. Cometic continues to be a key partner as we continue to grow the sport and expand its reach.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event. The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.