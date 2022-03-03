Friday, Mar 04

NASCAR Technical Institute Provides Students New Career Opportunities Through Launch of Welding Program

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 03 84
NASCAR Technical Institute Provides Students New Career Opportunities Through Launch of Welding Program
Universal Technical Institute’s Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), has officially launched its new Welding Technology Training program, gathering with local dignitaries and employers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the campuses’ first class of welding students. The program is hailed as another achievement for workforce development efforts in the region and helps address the demand for skilled workers.
 
This represents the eighth welding program launched at a UTI campus nationwide, with three additional programs scheduled to launch in the summer of 2022 at the UTI Exton, Pa. campus, and the new UTI campuses in Austin, Texas and Miramar, Fla. 
 
The 36-week course trains students on the hard and soft skills needed to prepare for a welding career. Welders are highly sought after in industries ranging from automotive fabrication and motorsports to aerospace, construction, and virtually every kind of manufacturing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be an annual average of 49,200 welding job openings nationwide between now and 2030.[1],[2]
 
 
“NASCAR Tech works hand-in-hand with our employer partners to continue addressing their need for skilled workers in our region,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Welders are the backbone of our economy and are vital to the development of the infrastructure we use every day. We are encouraged by the strong interest in our new welding program, from both prospective students and employers who are ready to hire our graduates[3]."
 
One of the program’s new instructors, Martin Ngigi, worked as a traveling welder most of his career and spent several years working on the SpaceX program.
 
“I want to give my experience to someone else. I want to change another person’s life because this profession changed my life,” said Ngigi. “As a traveling welder, I never worried about finding a job. I had some amazing experiences at SpaceX, getting to work on the rocket and booster that went to space. Now, it’s about passing along that knowledge. It’s a way for me to give back.”
 
Employers and local representatives from Lincoln Electric, Muddy Creek Motorsports, Technique Chassis, the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, and many others joined in an official ribbon-cutting and presentation.
 
The UTI Welding Technology Training Program includes hands-on training and instruction through a comprehensive curriculum developed in collaboration with Lincoln Electric (Nasdaq: LECO), a global leader in the welding industry.
 
For more information on NASCAR Technical Institute’s welding program, visit: https://www.uti.edu/programs/welding.
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« INDYCAR’s audience is avid content consumers across multiple platforms Cometic Gasket, Inc. Returns as Official Gasket of Progressive AFT »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.