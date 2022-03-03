Carlile Unveils Mission Production Twins Effort

2017 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Champion Kolby Carilie announced today that he will compete for the 2022 Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines Championship under the KC36 banner with title sponsorship from Las Vegas Harley-Davidson.

The 24-year-old Carlile will be armed with a Harley-Davidson XG750R and will have Chase Wright in his corner as chief mechanic. K.C. CYCLE will provide additional support.

Despite his relative youth, Carlile has been a podium contender on the big stage of Progressive American Flat Track for nearly a decade. After claiming five career victories and a national title aboard 450cc single-cylinder machinery, the New York native stepped up to twin-cylinder competition full time in 2019.

Even while battling through injury, Carlile ended ‘19 ranked third in the Mission Production Twins title chase with six podiums and a pair of victories.

In ‘20, he graduated to the premier Mission SuperTwins class where he continued to make big strides forward in his development. Last season, Carlile ranked eighth in the Championship on the strength of three top-five finishes.

Unfortunately, he broke his leg in a crash at the season finale and has only recently been cleared to ride again. Despite his ongoing recovery, Carlile will compete at the season-opening Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader on March 10-11.

“I am really excited for this season to begin as I have so many new things going into this year,” Carlile said. “After breaking my leg, I was almost ready to quit and focus on college. My best friend pretty much talked me into this whole program, and I know that we are going to have a lot of fun, and that brings success.

“I went out and bought my own Harley Davidson XG750R, and we also got support from Las Vegas Harley Davidson as our title sponsor for the year. Las Vegas Harley Davidson is a huge name in the motorcycle industry and getting to represent them is quite an honor.

“My leg – and my fitness more generally – are coming along, but four months off the bike and out of the gym have been tough. Good and bad, I have been through the process of rebuilding my left leg before so I know what it takes to get back to strong. Between building fitness and getting comfortable on the Harley, it should prove to be both a fun and interesting year of development.”