Friday, Mar 04

Kalitta Claims Number One Qualifier, Torrence Makes Semi-Final Appearance

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 03 48
Kalitta Claims Number One Qualifier, Torrence Makes Semi-Final Appearance

As the NHRA made it’s second stop of the season at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park outside Phoenix, Arizona, TGRNA (Toyota Gazoo Racing North America) claimed the number one qualifier with Doug Kalitta in his Toyota Top Fuel dragster and Steve Torrence drove his Toyota Top Fuel dragster to the semi-finals.

 

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Race 2 of 22

 

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

 

Name

Car

Final Result

Round-by-Round

Steve Torrence

Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster

Semi-final

L v. Salinas (5.981 v. 3.693)

W v. Force (3.710 v. 3.709) Holeshot

W v. Foley (3.686 v. 12.043)

Shawn Langdon

DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster

Round 2

L v. Salinas (3.726 v. 3.692)

W v. Brown (3.699 v. 3.742)

Justin Ashley

Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster

Round 1

L v. Schumacher (4.026 v. 3.892)

Antron Brown

Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster

Round 1

L v. Langdon (3.742 v. 3.699)

Doug Kalitta

Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster

Round 1

L v. Passey (5.606 v. 4.318)

 

 

 

 

 

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

 

Name

Car

Final Result

Round-by-Round

Alexis DeJoria

Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car

Round 2

L v. Hagan (3.941 v. 3.864)

W v. Todd (3.944 v. 4.303)

J.R. Todd

DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car

Round 1

L v. DeJoria (4.303 v. 3.944)

 

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Semi-Finals

What happened in the semi-finals to eliminate you from today’s race?

“I’m not for certain, but we don't typically smoke the tires on a hit like that. So I'm sure that we might have had something malfunction. The track has been spectacular all day and you've seen it, you've seen it in the numbers. We’ll get in here and figure out what it was. We're working on a new setup, trying to just improve. We’ve been in the same spot for the last four years and the cars been so consistent and so predictable. But we've got to build on that and we’ve got to try to step up our game because everybody else has. Good day for us all together. The Capco Toyota car --  we're just going to try to keep marching on. We go to Gainesville and we're number one seed in that Pep Boys Callout. So we're going to try to win that first and then we'll concentrate on the race second.”

 

As the number one seed for the Callout, what is your game plan?

“We'll analyze our competition pretty thoroughly and make a decision based on that. I think that they also said that maybe second round was going to be called out. So there's no way to try to manipulate the ladder. You’ve  just got to go out and do the best you can, but I'm pretty confident in our cars with what we learned in the last three weeks of running the car, so I feel like we're headed in the right direction. I'm pretty confident.”

 

DOUG KALITTA, MAC TOOLS Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Round 1

After qualifying number one, unfortunately eliminated in round one. What happened and what can you take out of the weekend moving forward?

“I couldn’t be happier with the effort from our Mac Tools team for this weekend’s race. To get the number one qualifier for the first time in a few years was definitely a step in the right direction. Of course round one didn’t go anywhere near what we wanted and had to try to pedal the car to the line, but it just wasn’t enough. Overall, we’re encouraged by our performance this weekend and I expect good things heading to Gainesville.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Round 1

What happened in round one?

“Each time I get in this Phillips Connect Vita C Shot Toyota dragster I tend to experience something new. That pedal job was a great learning experience for me. I felt it shake the tires and I was able to get back on it. I looked over to the left hand lane and saw Tony out in front of me and I was just about to lift. I noticed he started mixing up cylinders and I said to myself ‘let’s just stay on it and see if we can catch him.’ We just ran out of real estate. Every experience is valuable and that was one of them.”

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 100 laps under his belt for DeFrancesco’s INDYCAR debut Rafa Matos Wins TA2 Race at Sebring From Pole, Battles Teammate and Fellow Champion Mike Skeen in Closing Laps »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.