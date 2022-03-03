Kalitta Claims Number One Qualifier, Torrence Makes Semi-Final Appearance

As the NHRA made it’s second stop of the season at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park outside Phoenix, Arizona, TGRNA (Toyota Gazoo Racing North America) claimed the number one qualifier with Doug Kalitta in his Toyota Top Fuel dragster and Steve Torrence drove his Toyota Top Fuel dragster to the semi-finals.

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 2 L v. Hagan (3.941 v. 3.864) W v. Todd (3.944 v. 4.303) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L v. DeJoria (4.303 v. 3.944)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Semi-Finals

What happened in the semi-finals to eliminate you from today’s race?

“I’m not for certain, but we don't typically smoke the tires on a hit like that. So I'm sure that we might have had something malfunction. The track has been spectacular all day and you've seen it, you've seen it in the numbers. We’ll get in here and figure out what it was. We're working on a new setup, trying to just improve. We’ve been in the same spot for the last four years and the cars been so consistent and so predictable. But we've got to build on that and we’ve got to try to step up our game because everybody else has. Good day for us all together. The Capco Toyota car -- we're just going to try to keep marching on. We go to Gainesville and we're number one seed in that Pep Boys Callout. So we're going to try to win that first and then we'll concentrate on the race second.”

As the number one seed for the Callout, what is your game plan?

“We'll analyze our competition pretty thoroughly and make a decision based on that. I think that they also said that maybe second round was going to be called out. So there's no way to try to manipulate the ladder. You’ve just got to go out and do the best you can, but I'm pretty confident in our cars with what we learned in the last three weeks of running the car, so I feel like we're headed in the right direction. I'm pretty confident.”

DOUG KALITTA, MAC TOOLS Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Round 1

After qualifying number one, unfortunately eliminated in round one. What happened and what can you take out of the weekend moving forward?

“I couldn’t be happier with the effort from our Mac Tools team for this weekend’s race. To get the number one qualifier for the first time in a few years was definitely a step in the right direction. Of course round one didn’t go anywhere near what we wanted and had to try to pedal the car to the line, but it just wasn’t enough. Overall, we’re encouraged by our performance this weekend and I expect good things heading to Gainesville.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Round 1

What happened in round one?

“Each time I get in this Phillips Connect Vita C Shot Toyota dragster I tend to experience something new. That pedal job was a great learning experience for me. I felt it shake the tires and I was able to get back on it. I looked over to the left hand lane and saw Tony out in front of me and I was just about to lift. I noticed he started mixing up cylinders and I said to myself ‘let’s just stay on it and see if we can catch him.’ We just ran out of real estate. Every experience is valuable and that was one of them.”