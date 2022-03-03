100 laps under his belt for DeFrancesco’s INDYCAR debut

DEVLIN DEFRANCESO



“My overall speed seemed to be mega, but we took a chance on a three-stop strategy which didn’t pan in the end. I learned a lot today with pit stops and working my way through the traffic, but it was also very important to get a lot of race laps under my belt.



“I really enjoyed my first weekend with the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport crew. I felt really comfortable in the car all weekend, and my engineers and my crew really made me feel right at home.



“I obviously would have loved to have finished further up the pack but I know our car had really good speed. That really gives me confidence for the rest of the season.



“I can’t wait to try the car at Texas for the first time. I really enjoy ovals but Texas will be a whole new experience for me.



“I’m just so thankful for this opportunity - my family, our team partners and the fans have been so supportive.”