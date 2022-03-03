Friday, Mar 04

Loghan Ashline Named Newest development Driver for LMS

Loghan Ashline, 22, of Mooresville, NC, of is the newest development driver for the Larsen Motorsports jet racing team. LMS welcomes Loghan as the 12th driver to go through the LMS Development Driver program. 

This Florida Tech Alumna and full-time employee at LMS has been taking the jet dragster down the track for the first times this month! 

Growing up in the heart of Race City USA, Loghan has been immersed in the racing industry from day one. Both of her parents worked in motorsports during her childhood, and her father still works as a safety engineer in motorsports today. Attending races and car shows quickly became her favorite pastime, especially with her father and grandfather.

Pursuing adventure has been an element of Loghan’s life that she takes great pride in. Her adventures in motorsports started out with her first four-wheeler that she started riding at just three years old. From there she went on to racing quarter midgets and go-karts for various periods of her life before finding her home on the quarter mile. Drag racing and dirt tracks were always her favorite spectator sports, but she knew that she wanted more from drag racing than sitting on the side lines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Four-Wheelers, Quarter Midgets, Go-Karts... and now, JET DRAGSTERS! 

This journey has meant so much to Loghan. Find out more about the development driver program and the entire LMS team by clicking the button below. 
