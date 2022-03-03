Progressive AFT Renews Partnership with Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to announce that Klotz Synthetic Lubricants will return as the series’ Official Lubricant for the 2022 season.

While Klotz first became an official partner with Progressive AFT in 2021, its ties to the sport run considerably deeper. Klotz Synthetic Lubricants has been a force in Championship competition for decades, having attained incredible successes over the years with the likes of Scott Parker, Ricky Graham, and Randy Goss.

“Klotz Synthetic Lubricants is a long-time supporter of flat track racing, and it was only natural to partner with them in an official capacity last year,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive AFT. “It proved to be an ideal fit, and we’re thrilled to have them and their wealth of experience with lubricants and other liquid-based racing products on board again in 2022.”

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants was founded in 1959 when John C. Klotz Jr. developed the original “Special Formula” synthetic lubricant. More than six decades later, the family-run American company continues to be the brand racers and performance enthusiasts who won’t settle for anything less than the best ask for by name.

“The entire team at Klotz is gearing up for another fantastic season of Progressive American Flat Track racing,” said Klotz President Brad Kruckenberg. “The storylines and excitement building for the 2022 season are reaching a fever pitch, and we can’t wait to get the season underway next month with two great nights of flat-track action at Volusia Speedway Park. Klotz is thrilled to be the Official Lubricant of AFT and we’re looking forward to seeing all the great fans and everyone in the paddock.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event. The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.