Progressive AFT and Royal Enfield Renew Official Partnership for ‘22

Progressive American Flat Track and Royal Enfield North America (RENA) are proud to announce an extension of their wide-ranging partnership ahead of the new Progressive AFT season. 2022 marks Royal Enfield’s third season as an Official OEM Partner as it continues to expose its line of modern classic motorcycles to a wider audience.

In its first two seasons of involvement with America’s Original Extreme Sport, the historic marque has been welcomed with open arms by Progressive AFT fans across the country.

RENA has made a major impact on the track as well, as its rapidly developed its striking Twins FT custom racebike into a force to be reckoned with. Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield team backed up their race-winning maiden season in Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines competition by scoring six more top-fives in 2022, highlighted by a victory at the prestigious Lima Half-Mile.

“Royal Enfield’s dedication to continual improvement on the race track has been inspiring to witness and fans have enjoyed their off-track activations at events from coast to coast,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive AFT. “We appreciate their tireless efforts to introduce new fans to the sport and we’re excited to see what they have in store for 2022.”

Along with its professional flat track endeavors, Royal Enfield has further dedicated itself to growing the sport at the grassroots level. RENA has done so both by supporting regional amateur riders, and by introducing flat track to a more diverse audience through its hugely popular Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program, which highlights, celebrates, and encourages the empowerment of women in flat track racing. BTR will be bigger than ever in 2022, featuring 15 riders who will design and modify customized Royal Enfield INT 650s and then race them at seven rounds on the Progressive AFT calendar.

Royal Enfield will also showcase its unique range of twin-cylinder motorcycles at select rounds again in 2022.

"We are excited to once again join Progressive American Flat Track for the 2022 race season,” said Adrian Sellers, Head, Custom Program at Royal Enfield. “Participating over the past two years has exposed a whole new audience to the potential and capabilities of Royal Enfield's motorcycles, and this year we will bring even more excitement every race weekend this year. We look forward to building on our unique approach to the sport, with the Moto Anatomy Powered by Royal Enfield team going toe-to-toe with the best in Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines, and an expanded grid of Build. Train. Race. riders continuing to bring a new and accessible approach to flat track racing.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event. The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.