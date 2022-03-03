Pindare Films is proud to present the upcoming docu-series DO SOMETHING EXTRAORDINARY directed and produced by Virginie and Augustin Dulauroy

|
This motorsport docu-series charts the story of Gabe Tesch, an 18 year old racing driver and brain cancer survivor in his attempt to do something extraordinary and climb to the top of the motorsport ladder!
Directed and produced by Virginie Dulauroy, a well recognized film director in the motorsport world, known for the feature documentary Become Who You Are, and Augustin Dulauroy a young and dynamic film director that has already proven himself working on feature documentaries presented in cinemas and streaming platforms, this series will take you on and off the track to learn about Gabe’s life, his battle against brain cancer, and journey to become a racing driver.
Gabe said: “I survived a 48-day radiation treatment cycle, followed by 48 weeks of chemotherapy for brain cancer. I am not simply a childhood cancer survivor… I am racing driver!”
On February 24th, Gabe left his home, flying to the UK to begin his racing career and compete in the 2022 British Formula Ford Championship.
” Racing Formula Ford in Europe and following in the footsteps of so many legendary F1 drivers, is a dream come true” Said Gabe Tesch.
Season 1 of the series will follow Gabe on his racing journey in the UK.
People will experience the demanding and emotional world of motorsport through the eyes of this young racer. The docu-series will reveal his training to become an athlete, the challenges of finding sponsors and much more.
“It’s like wearing Gabe’s helmet and understand what it takes to become a professional racing driver”, Augustin said.
Battling childhood cancer is a nightmare for any family to live through, but Gabe survived.
Gabe added: “God did not get me through cancer just to survive, but to show me I am meant to do something extraordinary! We all are!”
“Do Something Extraordinary is not only a motorsport series, it is the story of a kid that overcame cancer, the story of an entire family. This is an authentic human story” said director Virginie Dulauroy.
Co-director Augustin added: ”I hope this story will inspire people, just like it inspires me. Each one of us can achieve what they aim for as long as they want it deeply enough. I believe that fighting cancer gave Gabe the strength to pursue a racing driver career. He could have wanted to become an astronaut, an Olympian or whatever. The most important is not where he goes but what he does to achieve his dream.”
This story will inspire other young drivers but also families and individuals that are fighting against life’s challenges.
Virginie added: “The series will give hope to kids in the hospital, the series will give strength to families in difficulties. As a mum, I felt personally drawn into this story to tell.”
Do Something Extraordinary is not only a racing story. It is a human story that anyone can relate with their own life. Highs and lows, victories and defeats.
Sherrie Tesch (Gabe’s mom) said: “This documentary is a chance for Gabe to realize one of his passions, but also to encourage people to follow their dreams no matter their circumstances.”
The first season of this amazing adventure will be released in January 2023 on streaming platforms.
Jake Tesch (Gabe’s dad) said: “ Gabe’s tenacity and commitment to his goals continue to open doors. He believes all hard work will bring a profit. This documentary and upcoming season are proof.”
The first teaser of this upcoming mini-series is available here
Click HERE