Josh White Signs FishFin

Josh White is happy to announce a new partner for the 2022 racing campaign -- one that will support his three races in the ARCA Menards Racing Series this year.

FishFin, a one-stop shop to improve your fishing experience, will be an associate sponsor for White for his three-race deal with Alex Clubb Racing Inc. The company joins RaySir Apparel and Kanawha Ammunition for White's schedule that includes races at Charlotte, Springfield and Bristol.

"I am happy to announce and welcome FishFin into my program and I'm very excited to market their app in NASCAR," White said. "All the features in their app are awesome and I think fisherman or fisherwomen all around the world will love it!"

With FishFin you can easily log your catches and track real-time weather and water data to help increase efficiency and improve your performance out on the water. Additionally, you can sell fishing spots and even use it as a personal booking platform for fishing charters and guides. Whether you're a casual fisherman or a diehard expert, FishFin will simplify the day.

Robert McCasland, CEO of FishFin is looking forward to bringing his brand into stock car racing, a world that connects well with outdoorsmen culture.

"FishFin is thrilled to support Josh White, a talented and resourceful racer,” McCasland said. “We look forward to his races and future endeavors. We’re proud and excited to welcome Josh to the FishFin family.”

Following a Camping World Truck Series start in 2016, White became the first U.S. Marine Veteran to make a NASCAR start since Larry Frank in 1966.

Visit FishFin's official website and social media below to learn more. You can find the FishFin app from the Apple Store and Google Play when it launches in June 2022.

Josh White PR