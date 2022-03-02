Zach Telford Racing to Field Nick Gibson in 2022 Nwslm Championship

Idaho’s Zach Telford Racing has signed Nampa’s Nick Gibson to compete in the 2022 Northwest Super Late Model Series. The ten-race championship features some of the biggest events on the West Coast including the Apple Cup and Fall Classic at Tri-City Raceway, the Leonard Evans 150, the Magic Valley 150, and the South Sound 200.

Middleton, Idaho’s Telford is embarking on a full-time campaign in the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour and recently won a Pro Late Model race at Havasu 95 Speedway in Arizona. Driving for Lodi, Calif.’s Mike Garcia freed up resources for Zach Telford Racing to field Gibson in the hotly contested NWSLM.

Gibson will drive a No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro with Crew Chief Danny Cristiani. The effort is backed by Gibson Diesel Performance, Karcher Auto Body, YMC Mechanical, TCR, Precision Framing, and Cristiani Motorsports. He has been out of racing for the last 12 years after a stint in the Rocky Mountain Challenge Series from 2006-08.

“I came back in 2019 racing with ZTR and have really enjoyed it since,” Gibson said. “I’m really looking forward to the seat time I’m going to gain running with the NWSLM. I think between running with the great drivers that series has and working with Danny Cristiani full-time, we will see some big gains as a team.”

Gibson opened the season with a pair of Spears Manufacturing Modified races at Irwindale and All American Speedway in Roseville, qualifying second at Irwindale in a strong 21-car field.

His NWSLM season will kick off with the Apple Cup for $10,000-to-win on April 2nd and 3rd.

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Project Filter, Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

Zach Telford Racing PR