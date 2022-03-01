Kyle Petty Charity Ride Set to Finally Complete 26th Anniversary

Kyle Petty Charity Ride, Inc. today announced it will finally complete its 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America after being sidelined for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From April 30 – May 6, 2022, former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty will take 125 motorcycles on a Southwestern adventure, fulfilling one of the most scenic routes in the Ride’s history. Considered one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, the Ride will travel through picturesque scenes across Arizona and Utah.

Presented by Cox Automotive, the Ride will begin in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 30 and return to Phoenix on May 6 – making this the first time ever the Ride has started and ended in the same city. Cox Automotive makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone and is one of the world’s largest automotive services providers. The company’s brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim, which will host the Ride for a kick-off breakfast at Manheim Phoenix on April 30.

“Leaving the world better than we found it and fostering a culture of giving back is at the very core of who we are,” said Gus Jones, general manager, Manheim Phoenix. “The Manheim Phoenix team is incredibly excited to host the riders and celebrate the start of another great journey to raise money and awareness for Victory Junction.”

Petty will cover more than 1,500 miles on a seven-day trek along with approximately 225 participants, including nearly 40 new Riders, all to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with serious medical illnesses. Some of the highlights on the 2022 route include lapping the track at Phoenix Raceway, riding historic Route 66, visiting Grand Canyon National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park and Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, seeing the Grand Staircase and Humphries Peak, and so much more.

Spectators along the 2022 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s seven overnight stops or daily fuel stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Saturday, April 30 – Phoenix, Arizona to Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Day 2, Sunday, May 1 – Lake Havasu City, Arizona to Flagstaff, Arizona

Day 3, Monday, May 2 – Flagstaff, Arizona to Bryce Canyon City, Utah

Day 4, Tuesday, May 3 – Free Day

Day 5, Wednesday, May 4 – Bryce Canyon City, Utah to Monument Valley, Utah

Day 6, Thursday, May 5 – Monument Valley, Utah to Sedona, Arizona

Day 7, Friday, May 6 – Sedona, Arizona to Phoenix, Arizona

“We’ve been planning this 26th Anniversary Ride since the end of our 2019 event, and patiently waiting for the right time to gather again amidst the coronavirus pandemic. So now, nearly three years in the making, I’m beyond thrilled to finally get our Riders back together for an exciting adventure in Arizona and Utah,” said Petty. “This year’s Ride is all about stopping to see some of the beautiful places we’ve ridden by in the past, mixed with a few new places for our Riders to explore. Together, we will create memories to last a lifetime. And it’s all for the kids at Victory Junction! We ride so that deserving kids get to experience the magic of Camp.”

Because of the Ride, more than 8,210 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. On its 25th Anniversary in 2019, the Ride raised $1.7 million and sent 128 children to Camp. Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Among the celebrities participating in this year’s Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff, Donnie Allison and Ken Schrader; and NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen.

“I used to spend a lot of time in the Southwest with my late wife, Lynda, and we were always blown away by the beautiful places we saw,” said Kyle’s father, Richard Petty. “I’ve cleared my whole schedule to participate in the full duration of this year’s Ride because I’m so excited to see some of those places again and, this time, share them with Kyle and his family.”

The 2022 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu and Goody’s.

