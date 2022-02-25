Kyler Johnson Taking On The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series In 2022

Adding another Brodix National Rookie of the Year contender to the mix in 2022, Kansas native Kyler Johnson will hit the road with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series.

At 18-years old, Johnson is no stranger to racing. The son of six-time NCRA Champion, C.J. Johnson, Kyler began racing Go-Karts in 2016. Making the transition to Sprint Cars in 2019 with the Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series Kyler finished third in tour standings his first year, and in three years has not placed outside the top five.

“This year we decided it was time to move up to full-time 360 racing. When looking at schedules we were going to be at most of the National Tour races anyway so we might as well run for it all,” explained Johnson of the decision to run the full tour.

On his mindset going into the season, Kyler added, “I wouldn’t say I’m incredibly nervous but I’m ready and excited for the opportunity.”

Four Midget wins and a pair of Sprint Car victories to his credit going into the 2022 season, Kyler will pilot the KJR No. 45x. Major sponsors this season include Double Diamond Farms, BLE Farms, Swindell Speedlab, and Smoky Hill Ag. His crew will consist of his C.J. Johnson (Dad), Kahne Johnson (Brother), Tobe Blackwill, and a few here and there depending on the event.

The 2022 season begins Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19 at the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).