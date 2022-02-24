Turn 3 Motorsport Kicks off 2022 Road to Indy Season on Streets of St. Petersburg

|
Turn 3 Motorsport is going into 2022 after being crowned victors in both the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 season finales last year. After a strong off-season testing program, the team hopes to carry their momentum forward into this weekend’s event in St. Petersburg.
“Finally it’s time to go racing,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s been an extremely tough winter with all the updates to the cars. Everyone on the team has put in a huge amount of time and effort to get us ready for the first race. I’m so grateful to have had a fantastic group help our team get to this stage. I feel we have a very nice balance of drivers in both series. We have teamed up our experienced drivers, Josh and Spike, with drivers that have a lot to learn in their first full season of racing in the USA, Jonathan and Christian. The atmosphere in the team has been good, and I feel we are all ready for the fight in 2022.”
Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 will start the weekend with practice sessions tomorrow followed by qualifying and races on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.