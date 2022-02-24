Mission Foods Expands SpeedTour Sponsorship to Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S.

SpeedTour is thrilled to announce that Mission Foods is extending its sponsorship of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and expanding its partnership to include three additional series in 2022. After joining SVRA as a new sponsor in 2021, Mission Foods will now also partner with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) in the upcoming season.

The Mission Foods partnership will include three event titles, which will add the Mission Foods name to events held at Sonoma Raceway, Virginia International Raceway and Circuit of the Americas. The Mission Foods Sonoma SpeedTour event weekend will be held on April 29-May 1, the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour event will take place October 7-9, and the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour event will run from November 4-6. Mission Foods will now be the Official Tortilla and Chip Company of SVRA, Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S.

“We are very pleased that Mission Foods has decided to expand their partnership to include all four of the diverse and competitive racing series under the SpeedTour banner,” said Tony Parella, President and CEO of SpeedTour. “I am personally a very big fan of their products; whenever my wife and I are having Mexican food, we always serve MISSION® Tortilla Strips. Having Mission Foods involved as a title sponsor for our race weekends at Sonoma, VIR and COTA will move the needle, while adding to the festival atmosphere at each of those events. Juan Gonzalez, the President and CEO of Mission Foods, is a competitor in our garage, and we loving having him at the track. We appreciate that he saw the value offered by SpeedTour, and I am excited that he has chosen to represent the brand on an even larger stage.”

MISSION, the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps, will now be represented at 48 races at 20 racing venues across the United States.

“We are excited to expand our partnership to be part of all four racing series in the SpeedTour circuit” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. “I love racing in the IGT Series, and it’s an honor for Mission to support the SVRA and all its participants and fans.”

The 2022 SpeedTour season kicked off earlier this month at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on February 4-6. The action continues this weekend with the Sebring SpeedTour at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, February 25-27.