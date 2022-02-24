Friday, Feb 25

INDYCAR Race Director Novak Named as FIA Judge

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 24 41
INDYCAR Race Director Novak Named as FIA Judge

Kyle Novak, race director for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, was elected by the FIA General Assembly as one of 36 judges to serve on the FIA Courts.

Among its many roles, the FIA is the governing body of global motorsport. As an FIA judge, Novak can be appointed to sit on an FIA International Tribunal or International Court of Appeal.

The International Tribunal is the first instance level of jurisdiction of the FIA and can hear disciplinary matters brought before it by the FIA President. The FIA International Court of Appeal is the appeal level of jurisdiction of the FIA and hears appeals of decisions taken by various sporting and disciplinary bodies, such as stewards or the FIA International Tribunal.

Novak, an attorney, is the sole INDYCAR representative among the FIA judges.

The appointment of Novak increases INDYCAR’s representation within various FIA committees and roles. INDYCAR President Jay Frye serves on the Single-Seater commission, INDYCAR Director of Medical Services Dr. Geoffrey Billows is on the Medical commission, and INDYCAR Track Inspection Consultant Tony Cotman works on the Circuits commission.

“To be able to add to the list of INDYCAR representatives who have served the FIA is a tremendous honor,” Novak said. “With the great competition and all of the growth we’ve experienced over the past few years, I think this shows the level of worldwide respect for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Novak has served as NTT INDYCAR SERIES race director since the 2018 season, and he also will assume the race direction role for Indy Lights starting this season.

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts Feb. 25-27 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, with the Indy Lights season also starting that weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Mission Foods & JCS Racing Present Stacked Roster for 2022 Progressive AFT Season Formula DRIFT and PASMAG continue successful Tuning 365 Tour car show series »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.