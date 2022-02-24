Scott Lagasse Racing: All Geared Up for 2022 Season Opener at Sebring

|
A new year has come around and Scott Lagasse Racing is ready to take on the next season of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The first race of 2022 will take place at the historic Sebring International Raceway in south central Florida. The 17-turn, 3.74-mile track is the birthplace of the Trans Am series, with the first race being held 56 years ago.
Trans Am, aka America’s Road Racing Series, runs pure American muscle on the track in the form of a Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, or Dodge Challenger. Trans Am drivers consist of up and coming talent, as well as experienced racing veterans.
Since 2016, Scott Lagasse Racing (Team SLR) and M1 Racecars have been a strong contender in the TA2 series. Team driver Connor Mosack is coming off a third place points finish last season and he’s eyeing the chance to win it all in 2022. Team SLR drivers that will be joining Mosack at Sebring include Jack Wood, William Sawalich and Dillon Machavern.
Behind the wheel of the No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam Supply Chevrolet Camaro is Connor Mosack. Jack Wood, in the No. 27 Team SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro, will be taking a short break from his driving duties in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In the No. 8 Starkey/Audibel Chevrolet Camaro is William Sawalich. Dillon Machavern will be racing in the No. 17 Unifirst/Heritage Automotive Group Ford Mustang.
Mosack, a 22-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native, will be coming to Sebring with a mission. In the year prior, Mosack exited Sebring with a heartbreaking finish. This year he will be more determined than ever to be the first driver to see the checkered flag wave on the frontstretch.
Making his first appearance in TA2, the 15-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native William Sawalich will be bringing the heat at Sebring. As the newest addition to Scott Lagasse Racing, he’ll be coached by the father-son duo of Scott Lagasse Sr. and Scott Lagasse Jr., so he has a strong team behind him. Sawalich, who was most recently racing Pro and Late Model Stock cars, had an opportunity to test with Scott Lagasse Racing during the off season.
Machavern, the 26-year-old from Charlotte, Vermont will be driving once again for Scott Lagasse Racing, last appearing at Lime Rock Park in 2021. In the 2017 season opener at Sebring, Machavern earned his fourth TA2 victory, showing he knows his way around the track.
Wood, the 21-year-old, calls Loomis, California, home. He has competed in just three TA2 races with Team SLR, an 11th place finish at Brainerd, a seventh and a 13th-place finish at the Watkins Glen doubleheader event. With those strong results, his outlook is very bright.
|
Connor Mosack, No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam Supply/Team SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:
|
Late in the 2021 Sebring race, you were third and charging to the front but a cut tire ended your run. What are your expectations this year?
“Our plan for 2022 is focused much more on the championship than it was last year. Our expectations are a top-three run for Sebring to make sure that we collect solid points, but we’ll definitely be going after the win if the speed is there.”
|
Dillon Machavern, No. 17 Unifirst/Heritage Automotive Group/Team SLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:
|
What is the most difficult aspect of transitioning from an IMSA sports car to these Trans Am TA2 machines?
“The transition is actually fairly easy for me because the two driving styles are so different that it allows me to completely isolate one from the other. The primary difference between the two vehicles is technology. When driving the IMSA car, it’s important to leverage the driver aids, which means adjusting driving style to cater to the technology. The TA2 car is all about mechanical grip with no ABS or traction control. The driver has to be very precise with throttle and brake inputs in order to not overwhelm the tire because there is no safety net.”
|
Jack Wood, No. 27 Team SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:
|
You competed in TA2 with Scott Lagasse Racing in 2021. What was the most difficult aspect of transitioning from oval track racing to road-course racing?
“It’s been tough having to learn a whole new skill, but NASCAR has changed a lot over the past few years and I think the introduction of the NextGen car will promote more road-course racing in the top-three series. It’ll be important to be proficient at road-course racing and the Trans Am Series is a great way to do that.”
|
William Sawalich, No. 8 Starkey/Audibel/Team SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:
|
Your first start in the Trans Am series will be at the historic Sebring International Raceway driving for Scott Lagasse Racing. What are your expectations and how excited are you?
“I’m very excited to have my first start with Team SLR at Sebring Raceway. My expectations are very high given Team SLR’s reputation at winning races. I will still take it as a learning experience.”