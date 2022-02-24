INDYCAR’s International Broadcast Reach Continues To Grow

The stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be available to international audiences in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe during the 17-race 2022 season. An impressive roster of partners is set to broadcast and stream North America’s premier open-wheel racing series to audiences in Europe, Latin America, Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is a truly global product with athletes hailing from 14 nations and partnerships extending across major countries and continents,” said Mark Miles, president & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “We’ve prioritized relationships that expand both our reach and visibility, bringing our racing action to new audiences and expanding our fan base. We’re pleased to welcome back more than two-thirds of our 2021 partners while adding exciting new ones to our growing lineup, as well.”

Many key partnerships have been announced, renewed or expanded heading into the new season, including:

A new relationship with ESPN across Latin America will bring live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to key markets including Mexico and Brazil, where audiences are set to cheer for Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward and defending Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Helio Castroneves.

Sky Group , which has provided coverage on Sky Sports UK since 2019, has expanded its commitment to the series with the addition of Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Italia.

, which has provided coverage on Sky Sports UK since 2019, has expanded its commitment to the series with the addition of Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Italia. STAN Sport will be the new streaming partner in Australia, showing every race live and advertisement-free. STAN’s sister broadcaster Nine Network also will show race highlights mid-week.

will be the new streaming partner in Australia, showing every race live and advertisement-free. STAN’s sister broadcaster also will show race highlights mid-week. Canal+ will bring the action to French audiences eager to track the progress of Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud. Canal+ also will provide coverage in Switzerland and sub-Saharan Africa.

will bring the action to French audiences eager to track the progress of Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud. Canal+ also will provide coverage in Switzerland and sub-Saharan Africa. Movistar+ will return for a sixth consecutive season as INDYCAR’s exclusive partner in Spain as Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou readies to defend his NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown.

will return for a sixth consecutive season as INDYCAR’s exclusive partner in Spain as Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou readies to defend his NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown. Gaora will continue to broadcast all races in Japan as Japanese racing hero Takuma Sato begins his maiden season for Dale Coyne Racing.

will continue to broadcast all races in Japan as Japanese racing hero Takuma Sato begins his maiden season for Dale Coyne Racing. Ziggo Sport will make an expanded commitment as INDYCAR’s partner in the Netherlands, where fans eagerly anticipate Rinus VeeKay’s third season as a driver for Ed Carpenter Racing.

will make an expanded commitment as INDYCAR’s partner in the Netherlands, where fans eagerly anticipate Rinus VeeKay’s third season as a driver for Ed Carpenter Racing. Viaplay and V Sport continue with robust coverage of INDYCAR in the Nordics and enthusiastic support for Swedes Marcus Ericsson and Felix Rosenqvist and Danish newcomer Christian Lundgaard. Viaplay will also expand its rights portfolio to include Poland, Iceland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

continue with robust coverage of INDYCAR in the Nordics and enthusiastic support for Swedes Marcus Ericsson and Felix Rosenqvist and Danish newcomer Christian Lundgaard. Viaplay will also expand its rights portfolio to include Poland, Iceland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Sportsnet in Canada, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Supersport in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Network 4 in Hungary, Arena Sport in the Balkans, Viasat Sport East in Russia & CIS, Sport TV in Portugal and VOO Sport in Belgium are all in the roll call of INDYCAR broadcasters for the 2022 season.

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, Feb. 27. A full list of international broadcast partners is available here. Quotes available for use from NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers are below.

INDYCAR DRIVERS ON THIS YEAR’s INTERNATIONAL BROADCAST PARTNERSHIPS

"The fans are so important to INDYCAR, and they motivate us racers to give them the best show possible each weekend. It's extra special to me that my Brazilian fans have access to all of the INDYCAR action. My home country is where my heart is, and although I'm racing here in America, I want to make them proud back home." – Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing

“INDYCAR’s 17-race schedule is dynamic and challenging, featuring competitive events at each and every stop. Canal+ is the place for French fans to catch all of my races, including my first attempt in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in May.” – Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

“It’s great news to be able to showcase what INDYCAR will be doing this year. It’s been a huge goal of mine, specifically the past year, for everyone back home in Mexico to be able to watch. I think it’s great that INDYCAR has found a solution, along with ESPN, for everyone in Mexico to be able to cheer me and Arrow McLaren SP on. I look forward to making my home country proud.” – Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP

“It’s going to be an amazing NTT INDYCAR SERIES season filled with action-packed racing and exciting finishes. I’m so excited that fans in Spain can tune in to watch every minute of the action as our team goes for the Astor Cup crown again.” – Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

“The variety of drivers that compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is, in my opinion, what makes us one of the premier motorsports disciplines on the planet. As the sport continues to grow, we need to make sure that it is accessible to as many fans around the world as possible. I know the next Will Power is out there watching, and being able to watch our races on television will help keep top talent coming into the sport for years to come.” – Will Power, Team Penske

“Gaora is a great partner for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and will be the go-to place for Japanese fans to see me compete in 2022. From start to finish, this season’s racing will be incredible, and I hope everyone tunes in.” – Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR