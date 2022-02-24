Xpel to Build on Team Penske Success With Scott McLaughlin and No. 3 Chevrolet in 2022

Team Penske and XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL), a leading provider of protective films and coatings, announced today that 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin will compete in the No. 3 XPEL Chevrolet at three races during the upcoming INDYCAR SERIES season. McLaughlin will first race the XPEL Chevy in the series race at Texas Motor Speedway where the company will also serve as the event title sponsor – the XPEL 375 on March 20. The No. 3 XPEL INDYCAR and McLaughlin will also race on the streets of Toronto on July 17 and in the championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on September 11.

“I feel really blessed to be able to represent a great partner in XPEL so early in my career here in America,” said McLaughlin. “XPEL is no stranger to Victory Lane – and we were so close to winning at Texas last year – so the confidence of the No. 3 team will be high when we return there in March. Winning for XPEL on their home turf in the race that they sponsor would be one of the biggest wins of my career.”

McLaughlin scored his career-best INDYCAR SERIES finish last season at Texas when he produced a memorable second-place result in his first career start on an oval track. The runner-up finish was one of several solid performances for McLaughlin, as he became the first Team Penske driver to win the series Rookie of the Year award since its inception in 1979.

Team Penske welcomed XPEL to its partner lineup in 2020 as the San Antonio-based company served as a primary sponsor on the No. 2 Chevrolet with driver Josef Newgarden over the last two INDYCAR SERIES seasons. Last July, Newgarden drove the No. 2 XPEL Chevrolet to Victory Lane in dominating fashion at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“We are excited to see Scott represent XPEL in the yellow and black #3 Chevrolet this season,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President, Brand at XPEL. “So much of our business success is attributed to passionate brand representation by our global installer network. That is the same spirit we see in Scott and we are counting down the days until we join him in Victory Lane!”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins on Sunday, February 27 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. With 14 out of 17 races on the 2022 series schedule broadcast on network television, the season opener will be seen live on NBC.

Team Penske PR