NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2022 Grassroots Racing Coverage on USA Network

NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2022 slate of grassroots races on USA Network, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

USA Network will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series – except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events – for a total of 30 race broadcasts. All televised coverage on USA Network will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 12. USA Network begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign started with the Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 15. USA Network will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway marks the first USA Network race of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, March 26 at 10:05 p.m. ET before USA Network provides tape-delayed coverage on Friday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

“NBC Sports is a fantastic partner and supporter of grassroots racing,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and West on USA Network delivers grassroots racing to a potential new fanbase, spotlights the stars of tomorrow, and provides avid fans with another quality content option.”

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on USA Network are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2022 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date

Location

FloRacing

Coverage

USA Network Coverage

Time

Tue. Feb. 15

New Smyrna Speedway

  

Fri. Feb. 25

1:00 PM

Sat. March 19

Five Flags Speedway

Live – 6:05 PM

Mon. March 28

1:00 PM

Fri. April 29

Dover Motor Speedway

Live – 5:30 PM

Fri. May 6

1:00 PM

Sat. May 7

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Live – 9:35 PM

Fri. May 13

12:00 PM

 

2022 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date

Location

FloRacing

Coverage

USA Network Coverage

Time

Sat. March 26

Irwindale Speedway

Live – 10:05 PM

Fri. April 1

1:00 PM

Sat. April 23

Kern County Raceway Park

Live – 10:00 PM

Fri. April 29

1:00 PM

Sat. June 4

Portland International Raceway

Live – 7:30 PM

Fri. June 10

12:00 PM

Sat. June 11

Sonoma Raceway

Live – 2:30 PM

Thurs. June 16

2:00 PM

Sat. July 2

Irwindale Speedway

Live – 10:00 PM

Fri. July 8

12:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 20

Evergreen Speedway

Live – 9:30 PM

Fri. Aug. 26

2:00 PM

Sat. Sept. 3

Portland International Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. Sept. 11

1:00 PM

Sat. Oct. 1

All American Speedway

Live – 9:45 PM

Fri. Oct. 7

3:00 PM

Fri. Oct. 14

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Live – 11:35 PM

Fri. Oct. 21

12:00 PM

Sat. Nov. 5

Phoenix Raceway

Live – 10:00 PM

Fri. Nov. 11

1:00 PM

 

2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

Date

Location

FloRacing

Coverage

USA Network

Coverage

Time

Sat. Feb. 12

New Smyrna Speedway

  

Fri. Feb. 25

12:00 PM

Fri. April 1

Richmond Raceway

Live – 6:30 PM

Sat. April 9

4:00 PM

Sat. May 14

Riverhead Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

Fri. May 20

12:00 PM

Sat. May 21

Lee USA Speedway

Live – 7:00 PM

Fri. May 27

12:00 PM

Sat. May 28

Jennerstown Speedway

Live – 8:00 PM

Thurs. June 2

2:00 PM

Sat. June 18

Monadnock Speedway

Live – 8:30 PM

Sat. June 25

11:30 AM

Sat. June 25

Riverhead Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. July 3

1:00 PM

Sat. July 9

Wall Stadium

Live – 8:00 PM

Fri. July 15

6:30 PM

Sat. July 16

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Live – 6:00 PM

Fri. July 22

12:00 PM

Fri. July 29

Claremont Motorsports Park

Live – 9:00 PM

Fri. Aug. 5

1:00 PM

Wed. Aug. 17

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. Aug. 21

1:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 27

Langley Speedway

Live – 8:30 PM

Fri. Sept. 2

12:00 PM

Sat, Sept. 3

Oswego Speedway

Live – 7:30 PM

Sun. Sept. 11

12:00 PM

Sat. Sept. 17

Riverhead Raceway

Live – 8:00 PM

Sun. Sept. 25

1:30 PM

Sat. Oct. 8

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Live – TBD

Sat. Oct 15

2:00 PM

Thurs. Oct. 27

Martinsville Speedway

Live – 8:00 PM

Fri. Nov. 4

1:00 PM
