NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2022 Grassroots Racing Coverage on USA Network

NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2022 slate of grassroots races on USA Network, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

USA Network will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series – except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events – for a total of 30 race broadcasts. All televised coverage on USA Network will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 12. USA Network begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign started with the Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 15. USA Network will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway marks the first USA Network race of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, March 26 at 10:05 p.m. ET before USA Network provides tape-delayed coverage on Friday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

“NBC Sports is a fantastic partner and supporter of grassroots racing,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and West on USA Network delivers grassroots racing to a potential new fanbase, spotlights the stars of tomorrow, and provides avid fans with another quality content option.”

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on USA Network are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2022 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage USA Network Coverage Time Tue. Feb. 15 New Smyrna Speedway Fri. Feb. 25 1:00 PM Sat. March 19 Five Flags Speedway Live – 6:05 PM Mon. March 28 1:00 PM Fri. April 29 Dover Motor Speedway Live – 5:30 PM Fri. May 6 1:00 PM Sat. May 7 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Live – 9:35 PM Fri. May 13 12:00 PM

2022 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage USA Network Coverage Time Sat. March 26 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:05 PM Fri. April 1 1:00 PM Sat. April 23 Kern County Raceway Park Live – 10:00 PM Fri. April 29 1:00 PM Sat. June 4 Portland International Raceway Live – 7:30 PM Fri. June 10 12:00 PM Sat. June 11 Sonoma Raceway Live – 2:30 PM Thurs. June 16 2:00 PM Sat. July 2 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Fri. July 8 12:00 PM Sat. Aug. 20 Evergreen Speedway Live – 9:30 PM Fri. Aug. 26 2:00 PM Sat. Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Sept. 11 1:00 PM Sat. Oct. 1 All American Speedway Live – 9:45 PM Fri. Oct. 7 3:00 PM Fri. Oct. 14 The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Live – 11:35 PM Fri. Oct. 21 12:00 PM Sat. Nov. 5 Phoenix Raceway Live – 10:00 PM Fri. Nov. 11 1:00 PM

2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule