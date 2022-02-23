PK Carsport and Alon Day back together to chase historic fourth NWES title

Alon Day and PK Carsport will reunite for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season and go on the hunt for a record breaking fourth EuroNASCAR PRO title. The 2017, 2018 and 2020 NWES Champion will return at the wheel of the #24 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro and be the spearhead of the Belgian powerhouse’s full-time return in the European NASCAR series. Alongside long standing sponsor Monster Energy, Day will also receive support from international esports team Finest, the organization he recently won the eNASCAR International iRacing Series for.



With 27 race wins, Day is the winningest driver in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series but he’s still tied with Ander Vilarino in terms of championship rings. The Israeli and the Spainard both have won three titles in their EuroNASCAR careers so far. Day’s goal is to return to the top of the standings and become the first four-time NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion, also making PK Carsport’s Frank Steukers the first four-time Champion crew chief.



“I am super happy to be back again in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with PK Carsport, a team that I won a championship with in our debut season together. It feels like we have an unfinished job to do and I know we have a strong connection with everyone in the team. I want to thank Anthony Kumpen for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to prove again what I’m capable of doing with the Monster Energy car. I will give everything I need to in order to put PK Carsport at the top of the standings like we did in the 2020 season,” said Day.



PK Carsport belongs to the most successful teams in EuroNASCAR. The Belgian organization won three titles combined – two with team boss Anthony Kumpen and one with Day. While sitting out of a full-time commitment in 2021, the Belgian powerhouse still contested its home race at Circuit Zolder and won a race with Stienes Longin. In 2022, PK Carsport will be back with a full-time campaign to chase the title.



“We surely have a strong car to fight for the championship win,” said Kumpen. “With Alon in our team, we belong to the favorites to win the title and we came back full-time to deliver! We are happy to be back in the series. We love the series so much and we had a blast when we entered our home race last year. Alon made several starts with us in our other programs in 2021, so we stayed in close contact. We are very happy to have him back in EuroNASCAR at PK Carsport and we are set to fight for the championship. It’s good to be back full-time!” NWES PR