Progressive AFT Contingency Awards Top $3 Million for 2022 Season

Progressive American Flat Track announced today a year-over-year increase of more than $800,000 in available contingency awards to set a new record total for the 2022 season. Combined, riders in all three Progressive AFT classes are eligible for more than $3,100,000 in contingency awards.

The Progressive American Flat Track Contingency Award Program is designed to reward teams and riders based on results in events and the championship with cash awards from companies with approved products.

The total funds available for each class are as follows:

$1,752,850 for Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

for Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle $657,200 for Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

for Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines $742,650 for Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

“With more than $3,000,000 on the line in 2022, there is no doubt that the drama and excitement will be at an all-time high at every step of the 69th season of America’s Original Extreme Sport,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “We’d like to thank all of the partners that have pledged their support for the paddock this year. Their support amounts to a direct investment in the teams and riders that put on the incredible racing each weekend, and for that we are truly thankful.”

The grand total of $3,152,700 is $810,050 more than was offered in 2021. This increase was achieved with class-by-class increases of more than $200,000 each, with riders in the premier Mission SuperTwins class enjoying a boost of over $300,000 alone.

OEMs participating in the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Contingency Award Program include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha.

Other participating brands include Arai Helmet, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, S&S Cycle, Vance & Hines, Mission Foods, Parts Unlimited, Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda and Mobile View.

The contingency payout for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season can be viewed at https://members.amaproracing.com/xml/ft/AMAP-FT-25-ContingencyList.pdf. In addition to the payouts listed on the competitor page, riders are eligible for event and year-end bonuses for the Mission Production Twins Challenge, Mission #2Fast2Tasy Challenge, Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Dash for Cash and Mobile View Rookie of the Year, totaling a combined $200,300.

To help riders take home as many contingency dollars as possible, Progressive AFT has created online Contingency Guidelines, which are available in the Competitor Information section on AFT’s website and can be accessed via the following links:

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.



Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event. The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.