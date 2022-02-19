Four Nights of Live Music Coming to SuperSebring 2022

SuperSebring 2022 will feature a full slate of entertainment and fan activities during the four-day event March 16-19 that will culminate with the 70th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.

Not since 2019 has live music, the famed Sebring bikini contest, driver autograph sessions, an open pre-race grid walk and a public paddock be available. Fans will experience Sebring in the manner that made it famous – the world’s greatest race car drivers and teams, surrounded by the world’s greatest fans and interactive atmosphere.

Fan activities will start Tuesday evening, March 15, in downtown Sebring on the Sebring Circle with a parade of more than 30 beautiful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team transporters, race cars on display, driver question and answer sessions, food vendors, a children’s power wheels race, live music and more.

The party moves to the raceway on Wednesday night with Covered in Black performing at 7 p.m. and Rocktown on Thursday at 7 p.m. As the WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring nears its finish on Friday, the Sebring bikini contest will start at 7:30 p.m., followed by Acceleration, featuring the driver of the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac DPi, Tristan Nunez.

Friday’s late-night lineup will include one of Nashville’s hottest young stars, Chase Matthew. The night will end with Roots & Boots featuring legendary country music stars Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye.

Saturday’s fan zone entertainment includes Blackbird Anthem at 5 p.m. and Stonekrow at 7 p.m.

The weekend also will feature driver autograph sessions, five races and of course the primary attraction of the weekend, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 19 at 10:10 a.m.

Chase Matthew

Matthew has garnered an astounding 70 Million streams in a short four months with his song “County Line.” With a rising position on billboard charts for 18 weeks and being placed on the biggest country playlists and stations (Hot Country, Todays Country, New Boots, The Highway XM), he has remained humble in his faith. This God-fearing artist is known for never turning down an opportunity to meet a fan, his friendly smile and remaining grateful for every twist life throws his way. His most recent album, “Born For This” drops this month (February).

Roots & Boots – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye

Country legends, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye have joined forces to create Roots & Boots to perform some of their greatest individual hits and perform together playing some of country music’s most recognizable tunes. Together they have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hits, including Kershaw's "Queen Of My Double Wide Trailer," "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," and "Third Rate Romance," Tippin's "You've Got To Stand For Something," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With The Radio," and "Kiss This," and Raye's "Love, Me," "In This Life," and "That's My Story."

2022 Super Sebring Schedule of Events

Saturday, March 12, 2022 – Admission available only at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel

8-8:40 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Practice No. 1

8:45-9:25 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Practice No. 1

9:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 1

1:10-1:40 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Practice No. 2

1:45-2:15 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Practice No. 2

2:25-5:25 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 2

5:35-5:50 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Qualifying

5:55-6:10 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Qualifying (15 min)

Sunday, March 13, 2022 – Admission available only at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel

8-8:30 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Race No. 1

8:45-9:35 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Race No. 1

9:50 a.m.-1:20 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 3

1:55-2:35 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Race No. 2

2:50-5:50 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 4

6-6:40 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Race No. 2

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

@2 p.m. General Admission Gates open to all Properly Ticketed Guests

(No gate sales)

5:30 p.m. Downtown Sebring Transporter Parade & Kickoff Party

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

8 a.m. General Admission Gates Open

8:55-9:35 a.m. Practice No. 1 - Porsche Carrera Cup

9:50-10:50 a.m. Practice No. 1 - Michelin Pilot Challenge

11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 1 - FIA WEC

12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 - Porsche Carrera Cup

1:05-2:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 - Michelin Pilot Challenge

3:05-3:35 p.m. Qualifying - Porsche Carrera Cup

3:50-4:25 p.m. Qualifying - Michelin Challenge

4:35-5:35 p.m. Free Practice No. 2 - FIA WEC

7 p.m. Concert – Covered in Black (Fan Zone)

Thursday, March 17, 2022

9:15-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 - Porsche Carrera Cup

10:15-11:45 a.m. Practice No. 1 - WeatherTech Championship

12:05-1:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 3 - FIA WEC

1:25-2:05 p.m. Race No. 2 - Porsche Carrera Cup - 40 Minutes

1:30-2 p.m. Autograph Session - Michelin Pilot Challenge (Michelin Midway Display)

2:25-3:55 p.m. Practice No. 2 – IMSA WeatherTech Championship

4:25-6:25 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

7-7:30 p.m. Qualifying - FIA WEC

7 p.m. Concert – Rocktown (Fan Zone)

7:45-9:15 p.m. Practice No. 3 - WeatherTech Championship

Friday, March 18

8:55-9:10 a.m. Practice No. 4 - WeatherTech Championship

9:20-9:35 a.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship

9:30 a.m. Hall of Fame seminar (Gallery of Legends, SEVEN Hotel)

9:30-10:15 a.m. WEC Cars Presented (WEC Paddock)

9:45-10:25 a.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship

10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session - WeatherTech Series (IMSA Paddock)

11:10-11:50 a.m. (Limited Access) Grid Walk Opening – (FIA WEC Pit road)

12-8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring

7:30 p.m. Sebring Bikini Contest (Fan Zone)

8 p.m. Concert – Tristan Nunez and Accelerate (Fan Zone)

9 p.m. Concert – Chase Matthew (Fan Zone)

Concert – Roots & Boots (Fan Zone), Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin

Saturday, March 19, 2022

9-10:10 a.m. Fan Grid Walk, HOF Inductions and Driver Introductions

5 p.m. Concert – Blackbird Anthem (Fan Zone)

7 p.m. Concert – Stonekrow (Fan Zone)

10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts For The IMSA WeatherTech Championship