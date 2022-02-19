Rosberg X Racing set qualifying pace in dramatic opening session

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) set the pace in the first qualifying session of Extreme E Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, in an action-packed Qualifying 1 which was disrupted by a red flag following a crash for Veloce Racing’s Christine GZ.



Inaugural Extreme E Champions RXR proved they haven’t lost their touch, finishing fastest in Q1, with Johan Kristoffersson and new team-mate Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky setting a benchmark time of 9:03:604 to top the leaderboard.



Q1 proved to be a tight fought battle on the sands of NEOM, with the top five runners covered within 15 seconds over the two-lap course.

In second were last year’s runners-up X44 followed by Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, whose runs over the 6.9km course were both hindered by five-second time penalties. Rounding out the top five were Chip Ganassi Racing and XITE Energy Racing.



Veloce Racing’s GZ and team-mate Lance Woolridge had looked strong throughout their Qualifying run, but a huge crash for the Spaniard denied them a shot at the top spot.



GZ was able to get out of the car and has been taken to a local hospital for further assessment. Further details on GZ’s condition will be shared when we have more information.

Q1 Results:

Rosberg X Racing 9:03:604 X44 +6.911 Genesys Andretti United Extreme E +11.091 Chip Ganassi Racing +12.238 Xite Energy Racing +13.799 Acciona | Sainz XE Team +17.751 McLaren XE +23.375 ABT Cupra XE +46.781 JBXE +1:00:763 Veloce Racing NR



To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com

