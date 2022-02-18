Massive week of fan activities, racing planned for historic 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week

Momentum for one of the most historic weeks in dirt Modified history is already building as NAPA Super DIRT Week celebrates its 50th anniversary in October at Oswego Speedway. The special week comes with a refined schedule loaded with new and exciting elements for fans and drivers.

From Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 2-9, a plethora of activities for fans has been planned throughout the City of Oswego, amongst the races for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock.

One of the biggest updates for the 50th-anniversary event is adjusting the times and days for the four division’s main events. The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman will race on Sunday, with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 starting at 5pm (ET). The DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will run on Saturday under the lights, with the Salute to the Troops 150 starting at 6pm. The divisions have also been grouped together during the week for their practice, time trials and qualifying heat races.

While the first pages of the Super DIRT Week history book were written in 1972 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse with Big Block Modifieds, Racing’s Biggest Party is set to be the biggest ever in 2022 at Oswego Speedway – including a charity golf tournament, parties led by a DJ every night from Wednesday to Saturday at the Island Stage just outside the pits plus live entertainment on Saturday, huge fireworks on Friday, and the fan-favorite autograph session with the Top 30 qualifiers on Sunday.

In addition, past champions will also be honored during the event, with a special race and autograph session on Thursday, Oct. 6, following qualifying for DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Pro Stocks. More details on this event will be revealed as the date draws closer.

Also, throughout the season, a new custom 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 trophy will tour the State of New York with the 50th anniversary Ford Mustang Pace Car for fans to see.

The celebration for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is already well underway. Every Wednesday leading up to the event week in October, a driver is revealed from the fan-voted list of the Top 50 Greatest Super DIRT Week Drivers. So far, 17 drivers have already been made public at SuperDIRTWeek.com.

Check out the biggest highlights of the 2022 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 2

– Kickoff Party at Lighthouse Lanes next to Oswego Speedway

Monday, Oct. 3

– Super DIRT Week 50 Charity Golf Tournament at Radisson Green Golf Course

Tuesday, Oct. 4

– Fan Cornhole Tournament

– (New Date) Weedsport Speedway NAPA Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Wednesday, Oct. 5

– City of Oswego Car Parade & City Hall Announcement

– Practice for Big Blocks, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Pro Stocks

– Brewerton Speedway Hurricane 75 – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Sportsman

– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Thursday, Oct. 6

– Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament

– DIRTcar Pro Stock & DIRTcar 358 Modified Practice and Time Trials

– DIRTcar Pro Stock & DIRTcar 358 Modified Qualifying Heat Races

– 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Past Champions Autograph Session & Race (More information to come)

– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Friday, Oct. 7

– Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament

– Super DIRTcar Series & DIRTcar Sportsman Practice and Time Trials

– Super DIRTcar Series & DIRTcar Sportsman Qualifying Heat Races

– FIREWORKS

– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Saturday, Oct. 8

– Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament

– DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 @ 4pm (ET)

– DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 @ 6pm (ET)

– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Sunday, Oct. 9

– Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 Autograph session

– DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 @ 3pm (ET)

– Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 @ 5pm (ET)

FULL 2022 SCHEDULE



Day-Date Time Event

Sun. Oct. 2

8AM-10AM Will Call Open at Guest Services on Albany Street

3PM-8PM Kickoff Party at Lighthouse Lanes next to Oswego Speedway

10AM-5PM Early Load-in for Campers, Platinum Teams and participants of the Fulton 200

Mon. Oct. 3

9AM-5PM Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-5PM Grounds Open for Camper Parking – Reservations & Credentials Required

12PM (Noon) 50th Anniversary NAPA Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament (Radisson GC)

10AM-5PM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

Tues. Oct. 4

9AM-Midnight Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-6PM ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6

9AM-6PM Grounds Open for Camper Parking – Reservations & Credentials Required

10AM-6PM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

12PM (Noon) Fan Cornhole Tournament

7PM Weedsport Speedway–Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party-DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Wed. Oct. 5

7AM-Midnight Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

8AM ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6

8AM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

12PM (Noon) City of Oswego Parade & City Hall announcement

2PM-4:30PM Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice

7PM Brewerton Speedway – The Hurricane 100 – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman

8PM-Midnight ISLAND STAGE: Party with DJ

Thurs. Oct. 6

7AM-Midnight Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

8AM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

11AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks

11:30PM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds

12PM (Noon) DTD Live

12PM (Noon) Grandstands Open

12PM (Noon) Driver/Fan/Official Cornhole Tournament in The Island

2PM-8PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

2PM DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice

2:30PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Practice

3:30PM DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 Time Trails (Top 6 Locked)

5PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked)

6:30PM NAPA SUPER DIRT WEEK Past Champions Autograph Session

7:30PM Openining Ceremonies – Thursday Night Thunder

DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 – 10-lap Qualifying Heats

NAPA SUPER DIRT WEEK Past Champions Race

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds Salute to the Troops 150 – 20-lap

Qualifying Heats

9PM-Midnight ISLAND STAGE: Party with DJ

Post Race DTD Live

Fri. Oct. 7

7AM-Midnight Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

2PM-8PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

10AM Inspection opens for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

11AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman

11:30AM Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series

12PM (Noon) Grandstands Open

12PM (Noon) Driver/Fan/Official Cornhole Tournament in The Island

1PM-2PM Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Load-in

2PM DIRTcar Sportsman Practice

2:45PM Super DIRTcar Series Practice

4PM DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked)



5:15PM Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked)

6:30PM Track Quiet

6:30-7:30PM DTD Tent: DTD Live

6:30-7:30PM ISLAND STAGE: DIRTVision Studio

7:30PM Opening Ceremonies – Friday Night Lights

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 – 15-lap Qualifying Heats

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 – 25-lap Qualifying Heats

Post-Race FIREWORKS

Post-Race ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

9PM-2AM ISLAND STAGE: Friday Night Bash with DJ

Sat. Oct. 8

7AM-Midnight Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-7PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 2

9AM-7PM 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week Ticket & Camping

Renewals available at Gate 2

9AM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

11AM-12PM DTD Tent: DTD Live

11AM ISLAND STAGE: Chapel Service

11AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks

11:30AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar 358 Mods

12PM (Noon) Grandstands Open

12-2PM ISLAND STAGE: DIRTVision Studio

12PM (Noon) ISLAND: Ms. Motorsports Andre Cap Photo shoot presented by Area Auto Racing News

12PM (Noon) Driver/Fan/Official Cornhole Tournament in The Island

12PM-7PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gate 1

2PM DIRTcar Pro Stock Last Chance Showdowns – 10 laps

2:30PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Last Chance Showdowns – 15 laps

3PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 Drivers Meeting

4PM DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50

5:30PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 Opening Ceremonies

6PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150

Post-Race ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

8PM-10PM ISLAND STAGE: Saturday Night Bash with DJ’s

10PM-1:30AM ISLAND STAGE: Live Entertainment

1:30AM ISLAND STAGE: DJ

Sun. Oct. 9

7AM-5PM Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-6PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 2

9AM-6PM 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week Ticket & Camping

Renewals available at Gate 2

10AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman

10AM-11AM ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

10:30AM Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series

11AM-6PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gate 1

11AM Grandstands Open

11AM ISLAND STAGE: Chapel Service

12PM (Noon) Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 Autograph Session

1PM DIRTcar Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns – 12 laps

2PM Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdowns – 15 laps

3PM DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75

4:30PM Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Opening Ceremonies

5PM Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200

Post-Race ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

Mon. Oct. 10 Rain date

DIRTcar Series PR