Brody Roa Gets Two Top Five Finishes at the Central Arizona Speedway

If disappointment paid in dollars, sprint car driver Brody Roa and team owner Jayson May would have returned home with millions in their pockets after seeing an almost certain victory snatched away in the waning laps last weekend at the Central Arizona Speedway. While short on those big bucks, they still managed to return home to the “Golden State” with fifth and second-place finishes and smiles on their faces.

After making the 407-mile junket from his Garden Grove, California home to the track located in Casa Grande, Roa drew the pole for the opening night heat race in the ASCS/CAS sanctioned “Steffey Shootout.” The newly turned 31-year-old went on to score a convincing win in that 10-lapper.

That heat race victory planted Roa on the pole for the Friday night main event. Once the green flag sent the field on its way, he quickly showed he was the driver to beat. Driving the Taft, California based sprint car for its fourth time at the track, Roa immediately pulled away and established a commanding lead. However, that lead was quickly eaten up by the first of a multitude of yellow flags.

After the first yellow, the 30-lap race developed a pattern. Roa would build a nearly half straight lead when the track went green only to have it all taken away by a yellow flag. Time after time, a spin or a crash would necessitate a caution and allow the field to pull to the back of the white and bright orange RDM Mechanics/Fastenal/Coopers Propane/Ten West Towing/Ten West Environmental/TJM Distribution/Westco International/#8M. Soon, the ever-expanding number of yellows brought some concerns among the teams about fuel consumption.

Roa had a half straight lead over the competition at the 25-lap mark and the race seemed to be his. However, going down the back chute on lap 26, his car began to sputter. It was running low on fuel. The veteran driver stayed on the track, but slowly, cars began to go by. When the checkered ended the affair, Roa limped his starving steed home for a frustrating fifth-place finish.

Returning on Saturday to the place where they won the first CAS race on Labor Day weekend in 2020, Roa and May had put Friday night’s disappointment behind them. The veteran driver started fourth in his heat race and finished third. That put him on the inside of row two (third) for the weekend’s finale.

Roa stayed in third through most of the race until advancing to second late in the affair. While he pulled away from the third-place car, he could not close on the leader and was forced to settle for second giving him two top fives before making the trek back to Garden Grove.

Roa will take this weekend off before journeying to Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California to participate in the Kings of Thunder winged cars at the “Dave Helm Memorial.” It will be Roa’s first winged race of 2022 and only his second ever. The first came at the same track in April of last year.

