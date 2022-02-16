Jacob Smith and Charlie Wilson Partner for Madera Pro Late Models in 2022

17-year-old Jacob Smith of Eagle, Idaho will team up with Charlie Wilson Motorsports for the 2022 Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission Foods at Madera Speedway. Smith will drive the No. 11 Vandoorn Chassis in the MAVTV-televised stock car series at the one-third mile located north of Fresno, Calif. Additional events will be added to the schedule later.

“It’s going to be an awesome year,” Smith said. “I’ve never had teammates before and that will be huge especially during testing. I can’t wait to work with Charlie Wilson and build upon his success and our success.”

Smith burst onto the Madera scene in 2021 in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series. Smith earned four fast-time awards in the nine-race campaign along with two victories. He added two runner-up finishes and three third place performances to earn second place in a hard-fought championship while securing Rookie of the Year. Smith also set an all-time track record with 196 consecutive laps led.

He advanced into Pro Late Models with a second-place qualifying effort in August. He qualified fourth and ran as high as third in the Turkey Triple Open in October as well.

Prior to competing at Madera, Smith was a four-time winner and Rookie of the Year in the Northwest Tour Truck Series. His karting career featured 70 wins including two IKF Grand Nationals in 2015.

Smith partners with Charlie Wilson, the Bakersfield-based Crew Chief who will field three full-time entries at Madera this season. Wilson will participate in the Pro division with Smith and Texan Barrett Polhemus, while Colorado’s Brody Moore competes for the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model crown.

Wilson’s career has spanned championships at Mesa Marin Raceway in Bakersfield and the NASCAR West Series, along with wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Wilson has won championships with drivers such as Mesa Marin champion Mike Duncan and West Series champion Scott Lynch at Orleans Racing. Wilson has worked with Ron Hornaday, Jr., Stacy Compton, and Steve Park, along with Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, and Cale Gale. Wilson recently won the 2019 Madera Pro Late Model title with Austin Herzog.

Wilson’s relationship with Smith began at the Turkey Triple Open in October 2021, when Wilson served as the spotter for Smith. The veteran crew chief described Smith as “easy to work with.” “He drove a smart race,” Wilson said. “Working with these young drivers is an honor and a privilege. I look forward to every day at the track and the shop.”

All three Wilson Motorsports entries this year will be Vandoorn Chassis. Wilson, Butch, and Johnny Vandoorn have had a relationship and friendship both on and off the track for several years that continues to grow and evolve.

The 2022 season for the MAVTV-televised Madera Pro Late Models presented by Mission Foods fires off on March 5 with $5,000 on the line for the race winner. The nine-race series concludes on October 15 with the $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout.

Jacob Smith PR