Garrett Sets His Eyes on Multiple Races in ARCA Series for 2022

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has an extensive background in the Motorsports world. From racing dirt and asphalt short tracks starting in 1994 thru 2011, Garrett collected multiple wins. In addition, he claimed the 2002 American Race Truck Lone Star Region Championship.

“Racing has always been a passion of mine,” commented Garrett. “From being behind-the-wheel, to sponsoring some of the up-and-coming NASCAR drivers over the years, it’s in my blood.”

January 15, 2022, The ARCA Menard’s Series hosted the season opener test at Daytona International Speedway. Garrett participated in the two-day test, behind the wheel of the No. 11 Fast Track Racing Ford. Making laps at the 2.5-Mile track in an ARCA Series stock car was a first for Garrett who hasn’t competed on any track over one-half mile. Completing 33 laps, the No. 11 Ford was 23rd fastest on the leaderboard.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Bayley Currey, was alongside at the test as Driver Coach. The fellow Texas native has a long history with Garrett both on and off the track. Currey, who has turned several laps at the Superspeedway, wants to support Jon any way he can just as Garrett has supported him throughout his driving career.

“Turning laps at Daytona International Speedway is something special, "continued Garrett. “Being behind the wheel again has me reenergized and geared up to try and make something work for multiple races in the ARCA Menard’s Series this year. After being out of a car for many years, putting down some solid lap times at the test reconfirmed that I still got it! Now it’s time to lock down some sponsorship and get back out there.”

With the season opener at Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA Menard’s Series quickly approaching, Garrett is looking for partners to run as many races as possible in 2022. Currently Garrett is targeting the April 23rd race at Talladega Superspeedway. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Jon Garrett PR