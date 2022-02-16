Paralyzed Driver Says There’s More to Come after Podium Finish In First Michelin Pilot Challenge Race

Deep in the comments of one of Robert Wickens’ Instagram posts is one from someone he’s never met:

You’re so inspirational.

It could have been any of the 319 comments on a workout video viewed more than 33,000 times. Like many of the comments, inspiration is the theme.

Wickens didn't intend to be an inspirational figure. He didn’t share the agony, challenges and progress of his rehabilitation or the photos of his wedding, standing with his wife Karli, for clicks.

The original intent, however, has been achieved.

“My wife and I didn’t publicly share our recovery journey just to get comments or attention,” Wickens explained. “We did it to try to raise awareness for what spinal cord rehabilitation looked like. We didn’t expect the ripple effect of how it would inspire people.”

It has inspired people, again and again. His return to racing last month became the story of the days leading up to the Rolex 24 At Daytona. His posts of a third-place finish in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race drew tens of thousands of views and thousands of comments. Always, inspiration emerged as the primary topic.

“You don’t expect to really have that big an influence on somebody,” Wickens said. “I didn’t become a race car driver to influence or motivate, but it’s the power of the sport. I’ve always believed that my voice is in my work. I’m not a particularly over-spoken person, but I always like to lead by example and by showing that hard work will always pay off.”

In ways that can’t be measured by clicks and comments, his hard work has paid off. Forty-one months after a crash left him paralyzed, Wickens is racing again. His story isn’t his as much as everyone’s, a contact point for understanding and motivation and hope.

“I’m just one of thousands who deal with spinal cord injuries every day,” Wickens said. “It just so happens that I have a relatively strong platform to share the journey.”

‘It’s Something Bigger than Racing’

A Formula One test driver in 2011, Wickens further established his professional career during six seasons in Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), posting six wins and twice finishing among the top five in championship points. A promotional ride swap at Sebring between Wickens and fellow Canadian James Hinchcliffe in 2017 eventually led to Wickens signing with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for the 2018 IndyCar Series season.

In his first race, Wickens won the pole position at St. Petersburg, then led 69 of 110 race laps before contact on the final restart ended his chance at a win. He finished among the top five in seven of the next 12 races. But his car went airborne at Pocono Raceway and tore into the fence, leaving Wickens with severe injuries: a thoracic spinal fracture, a spinal cord injury, a neck fracture, fractures to the tibia and fibula in both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, a fractured elbow, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion.