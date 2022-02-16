Tag Heuer Porsche Dominates in their First Victory in Formula E at the Mexico E-Prix

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) scrapped to sixth, a second ahead of Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns.

Sebastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) showed a stronger turn this time out to take eighth and points, just ahead of teammate Maximilian Guenther and Jake Dennis of America's Avalanche Andretti took tenth securing a point for the team.

Mortara heads the Drivers’ standings by five points over de Vries, with Wehrlein jumping to third with the Round 3 race win.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues with Rounds 4 and 5 in Rome, Italy, on April 9-10.

PASCAL WEHRLEIN, TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM, #94 said:

“That was really satisfying, with all the history I have here in Mexico it feels amazing to have the first victory for me and the team. I am so grateful for this team, I really love them. The car was amazing, and Andre did an amazing job. Today was our day, so let’s celebrate this evening.

“It was very important for me [to win here], I have raced here a couple of times in the Championship and been close so many times. Here in Mexico last year was heart-breaking to finish in P1 but then get disqualified. It was payback this weekend and it feels amazing.”

ANDRÉ LOTTERER, TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM, #36 said:

“Congrats to the team, congrats to Pascal - fantastic result. I was up on energy and had a good opportunity to take the lead, but we worked as a team and I think the strategy played out very well. If I had started in front of him it would have been the same story the other way around, I think from the team perspective it was the right call. We played it cool and showed a strong performance together.

"Its tough [not to get first E-Prix win] but that's the sport, I should have qualified better and it would have been fine. Its nice for Pascal, he had a win taken away from him last year in Mexico, so karma came back for him.”

JEAN-ÉRIC VERGNE, DS TECHEETAH, #25 said:

"It was an interesting race, I had more energy than Mortara and was looking good for the win, but then my team asked me to change the strategy and I lost a lot of positions all of a sudden. I was able to get it back, but not catch-up with the Porsche. But I am very happy with this podium.

"It has been a tough weekend for me - I had food poisoning yesterday - and I did not feel very well today. But congratulations to the Porsche boys, they did an amazing race, the last time I did a 1-2 was with Andre, so well done to Porsche. Let's keep pushing to score points in the races and come back in the Championship."