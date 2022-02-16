WBR Signs Rispoli to Ride KTM in Mission Production Twins

Wally Brown Racing is excited to confirm that it has signed James Rispoli to ride for the team for the upcoming 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Last month, WBR announced it was developing a KTM 890 Duke with plans to field it in a limited schedule in the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class.

Rispoli earned the 2020 Mission Production Twins championship on the strength of seven wins and four runner-ups and returns to the class following a season competing in the premier Mission SuperTwins category.

The hugely popular Rispoli is a fan favorite on dirt and pavement and on both sides of the Atlantic. Along with his extensive Progressive AFT achievements, the New Hampshire native is a two-time AMA Pro roadracing national champion, a British Superbike vet, and a two-time AMA Bonneville Salt Flat Land Speed Record holder.

“James is a great match for us this year,” said WBR team owner Wally Brown. “Testing is a critical part of building this race machine. We sought a rider that understands data and how it fits into a race program. With James’ extensive background in racing, we feel he is going to be a great asset to the team. Not to mention that he is a Production Twins Champion who has proven he can win on the track.”

Rispoli said, “I am really looking forward to working on this new project. After meeting Wally and learning more about his plan for 2022, I knew I wanted to be part of it. With his extensive background in four-wheeled racing, and my varied experiences on two wheels, we should make a great team. It’s going to be a lot of work, but with the support of Wally, and his team I am hopeful we will make great progress in a short period of time.”

Development is well underway of the Wally Brown Racing KTM 890 Duke with plans to debut at the Mission Red Mile I & II.

Brown said, “We plan to finish up the test bike and put it through the paces next month. The team is excited to see what James can do with it. Putting in test laps will be critical to completing our final product.”