Wednesday, Feb 16

GOMR Signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott for '22

Racing News
Wednesday, Feb 16 24
GOMR Signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott for &#039;22

 GOMR (Grumpy Old Men Racing) is excited to announce it has signed Brandon Price to compete in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle class aboard an Indian FTR750 for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. 

 

GOMR – which previously competed as BriggsAuto.com Racing – will continue to be overseen by Johnny and Sarah Goad with mechanical assistance from Tom Draina and Caylee Goad, while Russ and Illene Briggs will provide the resources to back the operation. 

 

Price’s aggressive style and tremendous work ethic – supported by a veteran, savvy tuner in Johnny Goad – promises to make GOMR a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

 

Price has demonstrated great potential in his first three years in the premier class, highlighted by runner-up Main Event results each season. It seems only a matter of time before the Maryland native smashes down the door and secures a maiden Mission SuperTwins victory. 

 

He finished his rookie season ranked 12th with three top fives, including a second place finish at Williams Grove. Price improved to sixth in 2020 on the strength of five top fives, with a runner-up result in Atlanta. And last season, he ended the year seventh overall with five more top fives, including a second-place near-win at Port Royal. 

 

Price, who previously competed for the Mission Roof Systems team, will continue to be supported by Jerry Stinchfield and Mission Foods in ‘22.

 

GOMR will also field rising star Tyler Scott in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. Scott – the reigning MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion – will run a limited Progressive AFT schedule in conjunction with his roadracing efforts.

 

Before returning to the States to win the Junior Cup, Scott raced overseas in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and European Talent Cup. Prior to that, he’d established himself as a future flat track ace, earning the AMA Youth Dirt Track Racer of the Year Award on four occasions (2011, 2012, 2016, and 2017) along with 13 AMA Grand Championships at the amateur level.

 

Scott’s dad, former professional flat track racer Mike Scott, will serve as his builder/tuner, with Davey Loikits rounding out the crew.

 

BriggsAuto.com will continue in its long-time role as primary sponsor of GOMR with continued help from Martin Trucking. CD Martin is an avid dirt track fan/sponsor and enjoys helping young riders and competes in the vintage racing venue. Buddy and Miriam Pulliam of Precision Body Works will perform all the paint work and serve as a member of the pit crew on a limited basis. In addition to the long-standing sponsors, GOMR would like to thank Jerry Stinchfield and Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, along with Juan Gonzales of Mission Foods, for their continued support of Brandon Price.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« SERVPRO Announces Contract Extension with 6-year-old racer Brexton Busch Marco Andretti to Pilot No. 98 KULR Technology Group / Curb Honda for 250th Career INDYCAR Start »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.