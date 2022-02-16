GOMR Signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott for '22

GOMR (Grumpy Old Men Racing) is excited to announce it has signed Brandon Price to compete in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle class aboard an Indian FTR750 for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

GOMR – which previously competed as BriggsAuto.com Racing – will continue to be overseen by Johnny and Sarah Goad with mechanical assistance from Tom Draina and Caylee Goad, while Russ and Illene Briggs will provide the resources to back the operation.

Price’s aggressive style and tremendous work ethic – supported by a veteran, savvy tuner in Johnny Goad – promises to make GOMR a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

Price has demonstrated great potential in his first three years in the premier class, highlighted by runner-up Main Event results each season. It seems only a matter of time before the Maryland native smashes down the door and secures a maiden Mission SuperTwins victory.

He finished his rookie season ranked 12th with three top fives, including a second place finish at Williams Grove. Price improved to sixth in 2020 on the strength of five top fives, with a runner-up result in Atlanta. And last season, he ended the year seventh overall with five more top fives, including a second-place near-win at Port Royal.

Price, who previously competed for the Mission Roof Systems team, will continue to be supported by Jerry Stinchfield and Mission Foods in ‘22.

GOMR will also field rising star Tyler Scott in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. Scott – the reigning MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion – will run a limited Progressive AFT schedule in conjunction with his roadracing efforts.

Before returning to the States to win the Junior Cup, Scott raced overseas in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and European Talent Cup. Prior to that, he’d established himself as a future flat track ace, earning the AMA Youth Dirt Track Racer of the Year Award on four occasions (2011, 2012, 2016, and 2017) along with 13 AMA Grand Championships at the amateur level.

Scott’s dad, former professional flat track racer Mike Scott, will serve as his builder/tuner, with Davey Loikits rounding out the crew.

BriggsAuto.com will continue in its long-time role as primary sponsor of GOMR with continued help from Martin Trucking. CD Martin is an avid dirt track fan/sponsor and enjoys helping young riders and competes in the vintage racing venue. Buddy and Miriam Pulliam of Precision Body Works will perform all the paint work and serve as a member of the pit crew on a limited basis. In addition to the long-standing sponsors, GOMR would like to thank Jerry Stinchfield and Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, along with Juan Gonzales of Mission Foods, for their continued support of Brandon Price.