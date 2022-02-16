Christian Rose Kicks Off 2022 Season With Double Effort in Sunshine State

Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and sets his sight on making noise on the race track in a diverse 2022 schedule that will include competition in the premier ARCA Menards Series and the regional touring ARCA Menards Series East.

Despite just four years of experience as a driver, Rose has captivated an audience for his ability to quickly dial in his race car and backup his intuition with his race craft on the track which included producing two top-10 finishes in his only two starts in the ARCA Menards Series West division last year at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Bullring and All American (Calif.) Speedway respectively.

With some confidence on his side, Rose will kick off his 2022 season with a double dose of action this week at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“I’m really excited about 2022,” said Rose. “This is the year where I am focused on taking all my experience and applying it into results for West Virginia Tourism and Cook Racing Technologies. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity that will allow me to race on a larger scale – but I must perform.

“Opportunities like this are truly once in a lifetime and I am taking the necessary steps that I know of to capitalize on the opportunity and prepare for the long term when it comes to my racing career.”

Before shifting his attention to the ARCA Menards Series West last year, Rose spent 2019 and 2020 competing in Late Models which included a large dose of action at New Smyrna which gives the Martinsburg, W.V. native a positive outlook on Tuesday’s Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope.

“I’ve been hungry to get to New Smyrna because I have turned so many laps there,” added Rose. “I spent a lot of time racing there on a weekly basis a couple of years ago, so I feel like that experience and knowing the fundamentals of the track will put us in a good position to start the week off on a good note.

“Hopefully, we’ll find ourselves in a place to contend for a top-five finish on Tuesday and then turn our attention to Daytona.”

Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire will be Rose’s inaugural debut in the premier ARCA Menards Series. In January, Rose boasted a time inside the top-five on the second day of preseason testing giving him the confidence that his superspeedway debut has the potential to be memorable.

“Daytona is such a huge blessing, you really don’t understand,” he said. “Our preseason test went really well and Bruce (Cook) and the team went through our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet with a fine-tooth comb to make sure we can unload for practice on Thursday afternoon in a good place.

“Daytona is going to be the biggest learning experience of my career but it is a challenge I am ready to conquer and ready to conquer it well. If we can keep ourselves out of trouble and be in a place for a top-10 finish on Saturday afternoon, then I feel like we can put an exclamation point on the weekend!”

In 2022, Rose will also continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.