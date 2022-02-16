Christian Rose Kicks Off 2022 Season With Double Effort in Sunshine State

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.
Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.
In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.
“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.
“Without them, I would not be able to race at New Smyrna or Daytona. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.
“It is going to be a fun year.”
Bruce Cook, owner of Cook Racing Technologies and crew chief of both Rose’s entries this week is excited to have the 26-year-old Rose back in his corner for another year of learning, racing and chasing checkered flags.
“Without a doubt, Christian is going to impress people this season,” sounded Cook. “He has really flown under the radar the last year and a half, but I think he is going to be in a position to explode on the track when it comes to his consistency and results.
“I feel like he is definitely capable of winning races and if everything goes our way on a particular race weekend, there isn’t a reason why we should be in a position to challenge for several wins this year. I cannot thank the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the rest of Christian’s partners for their trust and faith in my race team with a talented driver aboard.
“I cannot wait to get the season going on Tuesday night.”
A detailed schedule for Rose will be announced at a later date.
For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook
(Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram
(@christianroseracing) and Twitter
(@CRoseRacing).
The Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope (200 laps | 100 miles) is the first of seven races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Tuesday, February 15 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The results of practice will dictate the starting grid for the season-opening race. The event will take the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. with live television coverage on FloRacing and taped delay coverage on the USA Network.
The Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Feb. 17 with a fifty-minute session from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 70th consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 19 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com
will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.