Max Gutiérrez Sets Sights on Defending New Smyrna Title

The former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion invaded the ARCA Menards Series East last February with little experience but a domineering presence and a methodical approach in the Jeep Beach 175.

Studying his competition throughout the night proved to be a blessing as the Rette Jones Racing development driver took advantage of a green-white-checkered restart to snicker Joe Gibbs Racing’s Sammy Smith and David Gilliland Racing’s Taylor Gray on the bottom lane coming to the checkered flag and edging his competition by 0.046 seconds to win the race in just his third career start.

Reflecting on the memories and blessings that the Feb. 8 race brought to his Mark Rette and Terry Jones owned race team, Gutiérrez returns to New Smyrna in the No. 30 TOUGHBUILT | TekNekk | Distributed Ledger Inc. (DLI) Ford Fusion confident of defending his race title in Tuesday night’s Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope.

“I am incredibly blessed for this opportunity to come back to New Smyrna and keep that checkered flag within the Rette Jones Racing walls,” said Gutiérrez. “I could not have asked for a better way to start our season last year other than the dramatic fashion we delivered.

“I learned a lot last year running full time in the ARCA Menards Series East and I think that experience will only add to the hustle on Tuesday night.”

While Gutiérrez has a busy season of racing ahead, his 2022 schedule won’t consist of the ARCA Menards Series East championship. Instead, a more diverse ARCA schedule this season will allow the Mexico City, Mex. Native to challenge for wins while continuing to improve his race craft.

“We aren’t racing for points on Tuesday night, but we are racing for that trophy,” added Gutiérrez. “The dynamics of our situation will allow me to be more aggressive on Tuesday night, but I also know that if I want a shot at my second career ARCA Menards Series East victory, I need to keep the fenders intact and be around in the end – like I was last year.”

Gutiérrez’s determination throughout his inaugural trip to New Smyrna put him in the position to deliver Rette Jones Racing their second career ARCA Menards Series East triumph.

“We didn’t have the best car at the start of the race, but we all remained calm and Mark made some great adjustments throughout the race and we were able to capitalize when it counted most. It’s important for me to remember all of that not only leading up to the race – but even during the race too.”