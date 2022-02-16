Wednesday, Feb 16

SERVPRO Announces Contract Extension with 6-year-old racer Brexton Busch

Racing News
After his first full year of racing, Brexton Busch and SERVPRO have agreed to extend their contract to sponsor Brexton’s racing program in his #18B for the 2022 season.

 

Brexton, the 6-year-old son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and wife Samantha, drove into victory lane nine times in 2021 at six different tracks in four states, in addition to winning the track championship in the Saturday Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina.

 

In fact, Brexton was the winningest member of Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021, including winning more times than his dad, Kyle.

 

Brexton continued his winning ways by opening the 2022 season with a victory at Hanging Rock Kartway in Kershaw, S.C. on Feb. 5.

 

“I can’t say how much we’ve appreciated partnering with Brexton, Samantha and Kyle ­– the whole Busch family,” said Mike Stahl, SERVPRO’s chief marketing officer. “Brexton is the consummate winner and a fantastic brand ambassador for SERVPRO. We play to win, just like Brexton races to win.”

 

“I’m really happy that SERVPRO is coming back to sponsor me again this year, and I’m going to do everything I can to continue winning for them,” Brexton Busch said.

 

Brexton carried on the family tradition when he began racing at 5 years old, being the third generation of his family – behind his grandfather Tom, uncle Kurt, and father Kyle – to win on the track.

 

The partnership made headlines last year when Brexton became one of the youngest sponsored athletes in history. Arriving to the track in a car seat, he won his first cadet division race one month into his career.

 

SERVPRO was introduced to Brexton’s racing after a Twitter post in 2020 that read, “Mom, green & orange are my favorite colors so while I race, it’s your job to find me a sponsor in those colors.” Given SERVPRO’s unmistakable green and orange branding, the rest is history.

 

In addition to Brexton’s success on the track, he’s garnered an active social media presence who enjoy following his fun, engaging posts and videos, attracting more than 45,000 followers on Instagram (@BrextonBusch), nearly 15,000 on Twitter (@BrextonBusch), and 20,000 on Facebook (@BrextonBusch), including his own fan club.

 

“We are big fans of the whole Busch family,” Stahl said. “It was exciting to watch Kyle at The Clash in L.A., and we wish the family luck this week at Daytona.

 

“Hopefully, one day we will be cheering for Brexton at Daytona.”

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

