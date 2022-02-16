SERVPRO Announces Contract Extension with 6-year-old racer Brexton Busch

After his first full year of racing, Brexton Busch and SERVPRO have agreed to extend their contract to sponsor Brexton’s racing program in his #18B for the 2022 season.

Brexton, the 6-year-old son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and wife Samantha, drove into victory lane nine times in 2021 at six different tracks in four states, in addition to winning the track championship in the Saturday Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina.

In fact, Brexton was the winningest member of Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021, including winning more times than his dad, Kyle.

Brexton continued his winning ways by opening the 2022 season with a victory at Hanging Rock Kartway in Kershaw, S.C. on Feb. 5.

“I can’t say how much we’ve appreciated partnering with Brexton, Samantha and Kyle ­– the whole Busch family,” said Mike Stahl, SERVPRO’s chief marketing officer. “Brexton is the consummate winner and a fantastic brand ambassador for SERVPRO. We play to win, just like Brexton races to win.”

“I’m really happy that SERVPRO is coming back to sponsor me again this year, and I’m going to do everything I can to continue winning for them,” Brexton Busch said.

Brexton carried on the family tradition when he began racing at 5 years old, being the third generation of his family – behind his grandfather Tom, uncle Kurt, and father Kyle – to win on the track.

The partnership made headlines last year when Brexton became one of the youngest sponsored athletes in history. Arriving to the track in a car seat, he won his first cadet division race one month into his career.

SERVPRO was introduced to Brexton’s racing after a Twitter post in 2020 that read, “Mom, green & orange are my favorite colors so while I race, it’s your job to find me a sponsor in those colors.” Given SERVPRO’s unmistakable green and orange branding, the rest is history.

In addition to Brexton’s success on the track, he’s garnered an active social media presence who enjoy following his fun, engaging posts and videos, attracting more than 45,000 followers on Instagram (@BrextonBusch), nearly 15,000 on Twitter (@BrextonBusch), and 20,000 on Facebook (@BrextonBusch), including his own fan club.

“We are big fans of the whole Busch family,” Stahl said. “It was exciting to watch Kyle at The Clash in L.A., and we wish the family luck this week at Daytona.

“Hopefully, one day we will be cheering for Brexton at Daytona.”