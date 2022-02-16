Wednesday, Feb 16

BMC Racing Returns as Title Sponsor for Sixty-Seven Racing's Davis Fisher for 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Season

Coming off a spectacular 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season finale, in which Davis Fisher earned his maiden win in the premier Mission SuperTwins class, BMC/Sixty-Seven Racing is ready for the 2022 season.

 

Beaverton Motor Cycle Racing will once again be the title sponsor. With BMC Racing behind him in 2021, Fisher finished sixth in the Grand National Championship on the strength of four top fives, including the epic victory that saw him become the 163rd rider to ever win a premier-class race in the long history of America's Original Extreme Sport.

 

Before the ‘21 season was even complete, Bob Lanphere Jr., owner of Beaverton Motorcycles and Oregon's Best Wine, was already planning improvements for the team ahead for the 2022 season, both underlining his passion for the sport and his deep belief in the extremely talented and dedicated Fisher.

 

Lanphere said, “Working with Davis and the entire Fisher family has been a sponsor’s dream over the years. The ups and downs of racing isn't always easy, but watching Davis and his family live the journey has been remarkable.

 

“I’ve been delighted to sponsor Davis and watch the growth he has made over the years, especially the 2021 racing season with the Grand National win. I'm excited to see the success that 2022 racing brings to Davis, and I’m looking forward to working with Davis and the Fisher family in order to achieve his dream.”

 

Along with BMC Racing, a number of additional sponsors have signed on to play a critical role in supporting Fisher’s 2022 efforts. 

 

Dan Wall of Wall 60 has been a long-time major supporter of Fisher’s career, just as he was of his father’s (Rex Fisher) racing career. New to the team his year is support from Mission Foods and Elkhart Indian Motorcycle. Both had previously established significant presences in the Progressive AFT paddock, which put them in a position to observe Fisher’s work ethic and determination and want to get involved with his program for ‘22. 

 

Davis will again be traveling the country in his GMC Savana Van with his trailer in tow. He’ll maintain his Indian FTR750s between the races, while his dad, Rex, will fly in on the weekends to spin the wrenches.

 

Fisher said, “I am really looking forward to getting the 2022 season started with more support backing me this upcoming season. It is a lot of work between driving, racing, training, and doing all the bike work. However, I feel being involved in every aspect has made me stronger as a racer. And I believe we moved in the right direction towards the end of the season and will carry that momentum into the new season.”

 

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Be sure to look for the #67 on track and cheer Davis on.

 

Special thanks to BMC Racing, Oregon's Best Wine, Mission Foods, Elkhart Indian Motorcycle, Wall 60, Celorie Bros. Trucking, Allied Motors, and Arai Helmets.

